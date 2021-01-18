North Bay Q&A: About those ’ruins’ in Santa Rosa where Chanate Road meets the Cobblestone neighborhood

Visit www.pressdemocrat.com/north-bay-qa/ to pose your question and vote on questions submitted by other readers.

Whether it's a burning question or something that just piqued your curiosity, share it here. We'll work to dig up the answers and share them with you.

We want to know what you're curious about in Sonoma County. ​What problems do you want us to investigate? What issues need to be explained?

A Press Democrat reader asks: “There are ruins from an old home along the access road to Cobblestone, coming up from Chanate in Santa Rosa. What's the history?”

There is indeed something old and relegated to the past alongside the steep entrance to Cobblestone, the hillside neighborhood just north of Chanate Road and immediately east of the sprawling, Sonoma County-owned, mostly vacated property that includes the former Community Hospital complex.

The remains appear to consist entirely of a sturdy, old, dual-purpose rock fireplace.

The rock work looks to be similar to that in walls and other structures constructed long ago elsewhere on the property which, prior to its purchase by the county about a decade after the Civil War, was part of Lewis Murdock’s working farm.

Much history resides on that property, which the Board of Supervisors would dearly love to sell to a developer.

The parcel encompasses more than 71 acres. It features an old county cemetery and the publicly owned hospital buildings in which, from 1876 to 2014, countless babies were born and people ailing with all manner of afflictions were treated. Other buildings housed the county morgue, former juvenile detention centers and the mental-health treatment facility that was long known as Oakcrest.

Perhaps no one in contemporary times has more thoroughly examined and studied the county’s now largely derelict and scarred Chanate spread than Santa Rosa’s Jeremy Nichols. An avid student of history, the 74-year-old retired Silicon Valley manufacturing engineer also happens to chair the board of the nonprofit Bird Rescue Center, which has long occupied an aged county Quonset hut on the south side of Chanate.

Nichols is the person to ask about the history of ruins along the entrance road leading from Chanate Road to the homes of Cobblestone.

He believes that what the inquiring reader described as the remains of an old home was not a home.

“I don’t think there was ever a house there,” Nichols said. When the County of Sonoma initiated the purchase of the Murdock farm in 1874, he said, the farmhouse and all of the other structures of the farm were located on the other side, the south side, of the 19th century rutted path now called Chanate Road.

The county, over time, built plenty of buildings, an entire campus, on both sides of the road up Chanate hill.

Some examples: In 1876, county officials opened for ill and impoverished residents the Hillcrest County Hospital, located south of the road. The indigents who found shelter and care there grew most of their own food in adjacent gardens and pens.

A new Sonoma County Hospital was completed in 1937 over on the north side of the road. It would evolve into Community Hospital, then into the Sutter Hospital that preceded the new and growing one that stands just north of Santa Rosa, alongside Highway 101 and the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The Oak Knoll Sanitarium, predecessor to Oakcrest and the Norton Behavioral Health Center, went up on the south side of the Chanate campus in 1939. Construction projects extending into the early 1970s expanded the hospital and added structures used as the home of Health Services Administration, juvenile halls, the county morgue and a family-practice center.

Nichols said there was no reason to build a home on a hillside on the northeast fringe of the county property, near what it now Cobblestone. And he knows of no evidence that a house was ever constructed where the old fireplace stands.

But Nichols is aware that a historical account by the county states that in postwar 1946 there was constructed, just down the hill from from what is now the fireplae ruins, a building that was called Chanate Hall. It was a dormitory for members of the nursing staff of the county hospital.

The fireplace along the entrance to Cobblestone would have been a short, pleasant walk from Chanate Hall.

“There isn’t much written information,” Nichols said. But he concludes that the fireplace is what remains of a picnic area “created, in general, for the hospital employees and perhaps more specifically for the women living” … in Chanate Hall.

“Apparently they would go up there and have parties or picnics occasionally,” he said.

The old fireplace stands on a base or pedestal of stones. On one side of the chimney is a traditional space for fuel wood. On the other, a couple of basins for charcoal and barbecue grills.

When exactly the picnic fireplace was built, Nichols can’t say. He knows that some stone work on the property predates World War II; he points out markers in rock walls on the south side of Chanate Road that read “WPA 1941,” signifying that the work was done by laborers employed by the Work Progress Administration.

Nichols suspects but can’t say with certainty that the chimney up the hill from Chanate Hall was erected about the same time as the dormitory, after the war. He imagines nurses 60, 70, 75 years ago taking advantage of a bit of free time to relax beside a open-air fire on a sweet, hilly spot on what had been Lewis Murdock’s farm.

This story is part of our North Bay Q&A series, in which we answer readers’ questions about Sonoma County. Have a question? Visit www.pressdemocrat.com/north-bay-qa/ to let us know what you are curious about.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.