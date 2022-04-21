North Bay rainfall, light hail expected Thursday to Friday

Rain that developed in the North Bay Wednesday afternoon will give way to heavier precipitation — along with possible hail — that’s expected to arrive Thursday and continue into Friday.

By 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, anywhere from 0.10 to 0.33 of an inch had been recorded across major Sonoma County cities, according to the National Weather Service.

As much as an inch of rain could fall across the Bay Area with upwards of an inch expected in the local mountains by the time conditions are expected to clear on Friday. The National Weather Service said there also is a slight chance for light amounts of hail across the region.

“Hail is possible all over the Bay Area, but I wouldn’t say it’s a high risk. It’s a pretty low risk,” said Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist with the agency’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

Though this storm will be the second to hit the area in as many weeks, experts don’t expect the rainfall from it or the previous storm will be enough to bring California out of its drought. Though it likely will ease immediate concerns about this year’s wildfire season.

On April 13, more than 2 inches of rainfall was reported along the Sonoma County coast. Inland areas noted about half an inch of precipitation.

This past Monday, areas across Sonoma County got about a quarter inch of rain.

Thursday’s rain is expected to be the last wave of precipitation before a warming trend forms over the weekend, Lorber said.

In a Facebook post, the Santa Rosa Fire Department advised local residents to use caution during this week’s rainfall.

People should expect wet roads and allow extra time to travel in the event hail develops, according to the Fire Department.

Small amounts of rain are expected for part of Friday before conditions clear up for the weekend, when temperatures are expected to be in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

“The weekend’s going to be much different. We’re going to see warming Saturday and Sunday,” Lorber said.

There’s no indication rain will return next week.

“Around the Bay Area, it’s not looking too hopeful,” Lorber said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

For last three hours vary from 500ths to 3 tenths of an inch

a range of a tenth to 3/10s of an inch