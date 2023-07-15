Much of Sonoma County awoke Friday under a blanket of cooling fog that soon gave way to warmer weather, a mild prelude to the heat dome expected to punish much of California and the wider West with triple-digit temperatures over the next two days.

In the morning, federal weather officials took to Twitter to remind Northern California residents that the predictions were still on track.

“Don't let the cool/cloudy start fool you. Interior portions of the Bay Area & Central Coast are still under Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings,” the National Weather Service tweeted at 7:38 a.m. Friday.

Crystal Oudit, a meteorologist for the weather service, said on Saturday morning coastal areas of the North By could still get a bit of relief but not inland areas.

“There’s still going to be a bit of a marine layer, so if you’re around the coast you’re still going to see some of that,” she said. “But inland, definitely not.”

Oudit said temperatures are on track to hit between the mid 90s and the mid 100s in the North Bay. Santa Rosa will see highs of up to 97 on Saturday and 95 on Sunday.

Cloverdale is expected to reach up to 106 on both Saturday and Sunday, and Calistoga will get up to 102 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said an excessive heat warning remains in place for the region, beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Sunday.

On Friday, Santa Rosa landscaper Juan Cuandon did some work in the morning for a client in Petaluma. A client canceled his afternoon job because of the warming weather.

“There are some property owners that are concerned about our well being. Others not so much,” Cuandon said, speaking in Spanish.

Cuandon, who is a member of the board of directors of the Graton Day Labor Center, said that while day laborers and farmworkers are used to working in hot weather, there are times when it’s just not safe.

He said that on days with extreme heat, he usually tries to start early and end early, from about 7 a.m. to about 2 p.m. By 3 p.m., he said, he’s at home taking refuge under the tree shade of his home off Moorland Avenue in southwest Santa Rosa.

Cuandon said he plans to work Saturday morning for a few hours before it gets too hot.

Across the county, residents took advantage of the not-so-severe weather Friday to prepare for the weekend heat wave. Cloverdale, however, did push 100 degrees on Friday.

“We’re having to adjust our activities and limit time outside,” Kevin Gilbaugh, 37, of Healdsburg said as he walked with his toddler.

Gilbaugh said his family has sought refuge in water. “For us, we picked up a kiddie pool, so I’d recommend water play,” he said.

“We’ve been doing things like going to the (Children’s Museum of Sonoma County), the ice skating rink, stuff like that. It’s just minor adjustments,” he added.

At the Children’s Museum in Santa Rosa, staff said they’ll be periodically checking the outdoor facilities this weekend to make sure they’re not too hot for children to use.

“We have a touch test every hour on tricycles,” said Ian Taylor, the museum’s visitor service and volunteer manager. But he said it’s likely the tricycles won’t be out longer than 11 a.m. because of the heat.

Some local street vendors on Friday said they’re also likely to cut the days short this weekend.

Dressed in a thick gray sweatshirt, Linet Roman Hernandez, 12, worked at a food stand that sold raspados — shaved ice — and other snacks in west Santa Rosa. She said that despite the heat, she still wears long sleeved clothing to protect her from the sun’s rays.

Linet said that while the heat can be unpleasant, it’s good for business. People have been coming regularly for the relief of a raspado, she said.

For her own relief, she usually drenches a microfiber towel and wears it around her neck. Going into the weekend, she said she’ll close shop when it gets too hot.

Local residents who hail from much hotter locations said they know exactly what to do when the mercury starts to climb.

“For me it’s not too bad, because I’m from South Texas,” said Monica Castillo, 50, of Santa Rosa. “Wear a hat, keep some ice water handy, don’t over exert yourself.”

“We aren’t going to be outside,” she said. “My brother is visiting so we’re just going to go to a couple of wineries and then go hang out downtown in the evening.”

In preparation for the weekend heat wave, some cities have set up cooling centers, including Windsor and Petaluma.

Staff at the cooling center at Windsor Senior Recreation Center said they were ready for visitors.

“We like to call ourselves a cooling safe haven,” said Erin Stroud, the center’s recreation program supervisor. “During all of our normal business hours on hot days, we have the air conditioning running, and anyone from the public is welcome to come enjoy our lobby.”

The Windsor cooling center is scheduled to be open this weekend from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Petaluma, the COTS Mary Isaak Center will host a cooling center from Saturday to Monday. The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. COTS staff said the cooling center has a capacity of 12 to 15 people.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. Reach editorial interns Pricila Flores at pricila.flores.@pressdemocrat.com and Charlie Wiltsee at charlie.wiltsee@pressdemocrat.com.