The National Weather Service said the North Bay will begin experiencing a warming trend on Saturday that will peak around midweek, when temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s.

Temperatures in Santa Rosa are projected to go from a high of 84 degrees today to 92 degrees and 90 degrees, respectively, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather service said the “heat risk” will remain moderate from Sunday to Wednesday.

Later in the week, high temperatures in Santa Rosa will begin dropping from 82 degrees on Thursday to 77 degrees on Saturday.

In the Bay Area, temperatures are expected to be the highest in Livermore and Concord, with highs reaching at or near 100 degrees by midweek. Both communities are located east of the coastal range of foothills that surround the San Francisco Bay Area.

Moderate heat risk affects most people who are sensitive to heat, especially those without adequate cooling and hydration. The weather service advises not to leave pets or kids unattended in vehicles and to avoid strenuous outdoor activity if you’re sensitive to heat.

