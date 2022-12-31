Visit this website for more information on how to rebook or seek refunds for travel and lodging costs associated with the airline’s canceled and delayed flights.

This must be our lucky day, thought Sharon and Armand Baltazar, when the nice woman at the Alamo rental car desk offered them a free upgrade.

Instead of some garden variety Chevy Malibu, they drove away from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in a “lunar gray” Toyota Tacoma pickup with just 19,000 miles on it — perfect for exploring the byways around Sedona, where they would spend Christmas with Armand’s parents.

They liked the Tacoma, but not so much that they wanted to spend 17 hours in it, which is what ended up happening when their return flight on Southwest Airlines was canceled. When she got on the digital hellscape that was Southwest.com, searching for an alternate flight, there was nothing available, Baltazar recalled, until early 2023.

United Airlines could get the three of them back to Oakland — for $3,400.

Instead, they purchased a box of heavy duty Hefty bags — rain was in the forecast — triple-bagged their suitcases, slid them onto the open bed of the pickup and pointed it west. They pulled into their driveway at Petaluma at 2:30 a.m., exhausted. At least their baggage was dry.

Theirs, alas, was not an uncommon story, in the country or in Sonoma County, as a high volume of holiday travelers, combined with extreme winter conditions across much of the country, led to the stranding of hundreds of thousands of Southwest customers.

Other airlines were affected, but none suffered as comprehensive and spectacular a meltdown as the Texas-based airline whose advertising slogan — “You are now free to move about the country” — morphed into a cruel joke over the course of several disastrous days.

All the other airlines were hit hard, said George Calys of The Sea Ranch, who found himself stranded, along with his wife, at his daughter’s house in St. Louis. “But they were pretty much back to normal within a day or two.”

But Southwest did not resume normal operations until Friday, marking a calamitous week for the carrier, which canceled thousands of daily flights, sparking outrage from stranded passengers, wall-to-wall media coverage and scrutiny from federal officials.

“They were just falling apart,” Calys said. “I know it’s a complicated puzzle to keep all the planes moving around, but if they’re going to be an airline, they have to do it.”

Calys and his wife flew Southwest to St. Louis through Denver on Christmas Day. Their first real indication of the airline’s unfolding disaster came at baggage claim in St. Louis, where chaos evoked the 1975 fall of Saigon.

There were small mountains of luggage, carousels so overflowing with bags that the pieces spilled onto floor. “It was a mess,” said Calys. “It took us an hour and a half before we saw our bags.”

While they’d intended to continue on to Washington, D.C., a few days later, to spend New Year’s Eve with other family members, the Calyses ended up scratching that leg of the trip, rather than putting their fate in the hands of the beleaguered airline.

In a formal letter from U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Southwest was warned Thursday the airline would be penalized if it failed to reimburse stranded passengers for unexpected costs such as meals, hotels and alternative transportation.

“I hope (Buttigieg) uses the full power of his agency to get things corrected at Southwest,” said Calys, who was able to find a Southwest flight back to Oakland. After that, he said, he’s going to think twice about giving his money to the Dallas-based company.

The carrier issued a statement Thursday assuring customers that it planned to return to its normal schedule the following day. “But who knows what’s really going to happen,” Calys said. “At this point we aren’t treating anything from Southwest as reliable.

“I think their brand has really been diminished.”

Kate Eastman and her husband beat the odds — their Dec. 23 Southwest flight from Oakland to Eugene, Oregon wasn’t canceled: The Santa Rosa couple arrived within an hour of their son, whose Southwest flight from Denver had been canceled. He’d rebooked on United. They spent Christmas with their daughter, who lives in Eugene.

The Eastmans’ return flight, however, was canceled. After burning five or six hours trying to reach someone at Southwest, Kate booked a flight home on United. One hitch: The only plane with room for her and her husband was headed for San Francisco International Airport. Yes, they had to fork over an extra $300 to United, then cough up $75 for an Uber across the bay to Oakland airport, to pick up their car. But at least they were home.

Other than those travel woes, had it been a storybook Christmas?