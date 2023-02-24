North Bay wakes up to snow, road closures Friday

A winter storm that rolled through the North Bay brought snow, rain, lightning, some hail and high winds Thursday night into Friday morning.

Cloverdale residents woke up Friday morning to two to three inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, which blanketed streets, trees, homes and cars.

Cloverdale Unified School District was closed Friday, according to an announcement from the Sonoma County Office of Education, due to hazardous conditions related to the storm.

Conditions are slowly improving Friday morning as the storm system moves out of the area.

Reminder: Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through the Friday morning with widespread reports of road closures, down trees and other impacts as a result of this winter storm. Stay safe out there. #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/JDKitljcco — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 24, 2023

A freeze warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Friday — the temperature at 6 a.m. in Santa Rosa was 37 degrees.

Commuters encountered adverse conditions beginning Thursday evening, particularly along higher elevation roads — like Petrified Forest Road leading into Calistoga and Highway 101 in northern Mendocino County.

A large section of Highway 101 remains closed between Willits and Cummings in Mendocino County.

On Thursday evening, motorists traveling south along Highway 101 said heavy rain was falling near Windsor and that while traffic was light on the highway, there was still concern about hydroplaning as the roads were very wet.

Water could be seen pooling under some overpasses and motorists were traveling at or below the 65 mph speed limit along that stretch of Highway 101.

Toward the north, snow that began falling earlier in the day Thursday continued through the night, particularly in the Coverdale area where there were reports of downed trees and snow accumulation that measured about 1½ inches.

The storm system is “pretty dynamic” and includes reports of some lightning and thunder around the North Bay, said Roger Gass, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Monterey.

“Folks traveling up north into Mendocino County are obviously encouraged to drive with extreme caution,” Gass said.

Wind gusts have been reported of between 45 to 55 mph, he said, adding, “That definitely is causing concerns about downed trees, especially given that the ground is saturated.”

In Lake County, authorities announced all public schools would be closed on Friday due to the wintry condition. State preschools run by the Lake County Office of Education would also be closed to students.

The California Highway Patrol issued traffic hazards Thursday night for Highway 128 between Cloverdale and Boonvile, 28 miles to the north in Mendocino County.

At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, CHP dispatchers, according to the agency’s traffic website, began receiving calls about as many as seven vehicles stuck in snow along Highway 128, as well as a number of downed trees in the area that were blocking the roadway.

There were reports of motorists attempting to turn around, while others were stuck in the snow.

Shortly before 9 p.m., authorities shutdown the roadway just west of North Cloverdale Boulevard, according to the CHP.

There were more reports of people trapped by downed trees along Highway 128 between Boonville and the county line.

This story will be updated.