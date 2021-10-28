Foggy mornings, cool temperatures, but no rain for Halloween in Sonoma County

Halloween might have a little extra mood lighting this weekend, as the National Weather Service says we should expect foggy mornings and cooler temperatures in the North Bay.

And for those wondering if the weather will be good for trick-or-treating, meteorologists say not to worry. They don’t expect rain this weekend, although temperatures will cool down as a low-pressure system approaches, said Sean Miller, a meteorologist for the weather service.

The system will bring cloudy skies and a five- to 10-degree drop in temperature Sunday night. A light rain is expected Monday ― though it will be “nothing like what we had last week,” Miller said, referring to last weekend’s atmospheric river, which brought up to 8 inches of rain to Santa Rosa in 24 hours.

On Thursday, patchy fog crept through Marin County and parts of southern Sonoma County, including Petaluma, Cotati and Rohnert Park, Miller said.

He expects a “repeat performance tomorrow,” on Friday morning.

The weather service warned drivers that visibility could drop to half a mile or less.

“The key thing with fog is to make sure to slow down, leave plenty of distance between vehicles so if you need to stop, especially at a high rate of speed, you can do so safely,” Miller said.

