The Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District confirmed Tuesday that adult mosquitoes collected in a trap in Cloverdale have tested positive for West Nile virus.

Vector control officials said the samples, collected in the vicinity of Asti Road and Citrus Fair Drive, are the first mosquitoes to test positive for the virus in Marin and Sonoma counties this year.

Officials also announced that two birds tested positive for West Nile virus in the San Rafael area. One bird, an American crow, was collected near Blackstone and Heatherstone drives, and the other, also an American crow, was collected near Racquet Club and Longwood drives.

"The presence of West Nile virus in our local mosquito populations is a stark reminder that this virus is a part of our ecosystem in Marin and Sonoma counties," said District Manager Phil Smith. "To minimize the risk of West Nile virus transmission, it's essential to adopt personal protection measures while enjoying outdoor activities."

Vector control technicians are searching for new sources of mosquito production in the areas, inspecting known sources and conducting mosquito control as necessary. District officials said they will continue to trap, test and monitor the distribution and abundance of adult mosquitoes in “areas of concern.”

The district urges residents to continue to report mosquito problems in their area and to help reduce mosquito production in their yards by removing standing water.

Officials said people should protect themselves against mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves, long pants and by applying an effective insect repellent to exposed skin.

For more information on mosquito vector control can be found at www.msmosquito.org.

