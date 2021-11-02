North Carolina suspect arrested in Santa Rosa Friday night

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect who is facing charges in North Carolina and had a warrant for his extradition.

Jason Spillars, 33, was taken into custody about 9:15 p.m. Friday on Aviation Boulevard near Airport Boulevard, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Spillars, who was described as a transient, faces charges of assault, threats and probation violation.

Sheriff’s deputies found him while he waited for a tow truck after calling a roadside assistance company.

Its employees contacted authorities after discovering Spillars was a wanted man, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which didn’t explain how employees of the towing service discovered Spillars was wanted by the authorities.

Deputies arrived and ordered Spillars out of a van at gunpoint.

Jail records, on Monday, showed he was in custody at the Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa without bail.

