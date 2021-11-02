Subscribe

North Carolina suspect arrested in Santa Rosa Friday night

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 1, 2021, 5:30PM

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect who is facing charges in North Carolina and had a warrant for his extradition.

Jason Spillars, 33, was taken into custody about 9:15 p.m. Friday on Aviation Boulevard near Airport Boulevard, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Spillars, who was described as a transient, faces charges of assault, threats and probation violation.

Sheriff’s deputies found him while he waited for a tow truck after calling a roadside assistance company.

Its employees contacted authorities after discovering Spillars was a wanted man, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which didn’t explain how employees of the towing service discovered Spillars was wanted by the authorities.

Deputies arrived and ordered Spillars out of a van at gunpoint.

Jail records, on Monday, showed he was in custody at the Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa without bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette