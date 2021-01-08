North Coast Congressmen Mike Thompson, Jared Huffman call for Trump’s impeachment

Two North Coast congressmen Thursday said they believed President Donald Trump must be immediately removed from office and barred from ever again seeking an elected position because of his role prodding with false claims of election fraud the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, delaying the vote confirming Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, and Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said they support the articles of impeachment circulating Thursday among their congressional colleagues. Trump is to leave office in less than two weeks when Biden is sworn in Jan. 20, but both congressmen representing Sonoma County said they believed he was not fit to remain in the presidency even for that amount of time.

“We saw how much of a mess he made on one day,” Thompson said. “And I do not believe he is capable of staying in this office for another moment. We need to get him out of there as soon as he can so he cannot do any more damage.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment Thursday morning to force Trump out of office, announcing they would fast-track an impeachment vote if Pence declines

Pelosi said Trump “incited an armed insurrection against America.” Urged by Trump to march on the Capitol, supporters pushed past police Wednesday and stormed the seat of the U.S. Congress during proceedings to certify the November presidential election, forcing a lockdown of the building and requiring federal lawmakers to take cover for hours.

Huffman and Thompson said the experience was unnerving but failed to shake a shared determination among lawmakers to return to the Capitol and cast their votes to accept the election results, the final step in Biden’s path to the White House. The last vote was completed shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.

“Everybody very much wanted to get back and do our constitutional duty, certify the constitutional electoral vote and make sure the world watching knew the insurgents failed miserably in what they were trying to do and Donald Trump failed miserably in what he was trying to do,” Thompson said. “Democracy held together.”

Both legislators said they believed Trump should be removed from office immediately by Cabinet and simultaneously impeached by Congress.

If Trump is impeached and convicted, he would not be eligible for any elected office in the future.

Huffman said Thursday morning that he was heartened by a growing call from Republican elected leaders and government officials for Pence to take steps to remove Trump from office. But that likelihood diminished later in the day. The New York Times reported Pence had signaled to staff he was unlikely to take that extraordinary step.

“I don’t know that this crew of sycophants and stooges in the Trump cabinet has the integrity to do it, but for the first time I think there’s at least a chance,” Huffman said.

Thompson was skeptical.

“Vice President Pence has showed no courage on anything yet,” Thompson said. “He’s been hand-in-glove working with this president from Day One. He’s never spoken out.”

Thursday, there were more barricades and armed law enforcement at the Capitol though most legislators remained in their offices and distanced from one another due to the pandemic.

The rioters’ seemingly easy push past the barricades and into the Capitol where they climbed the walls, broke windows, toppled tables and took over the Senate chamber, was a shocking failure of federal police, the congressman said. Thompson called for the firing of U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned later in the day Thursday, and sought a “top to bottom” review of the incident.

“They put our sacred U.S. Capitol at risk. They put the lives of the individuals working inside that Capitol at risk,” he said. “They were ill equipped to deal with this. They weren’t ready for this thing.”

Images of some federal police officers taking pictures with some of the rioters were deeply troubling to Huffman, who said that also must be part of an investigation into the “colossal security failure.”

Huffman remarked on how quickly people returned to work after the hourslong melee. Debates resumed. Votes were cast.

“There is a feeling of satisfaction that we finished the job that we came to do, that the mob did not win,” Huffman said.

