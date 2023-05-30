BODEGA BAY — Playful sea otters once ranged along the entire West Coast of North America, from Baja to the Aleutian Islands, as well as the outer shores of northeast Russia and Japan.

But nearly two centuries of a booming fur trade brought them to the brink of extinction, leading to an international ban in 1911. By then, only a few small colonies remained off the coast of California.

These days, southern sea otters can be found roughly between Pigeon Point in north Santa Cruz County and Point Conception, north of Santa Barbara. They are descended from a small, remnant colony of about 50 animals discovered near Bixby Creek in south Monterey County in 1937, when the state’s sea otters were believed to be extinct.

But Now local tribal leaders, biologists, government officials and others are exploring the prospect of restoring them to the North Coast after more than a century of absence.

Sea otters are a hot topic among those who study ocean ecology and think the return of a keystone predator to its historic range might help restore balance to an ecosystem that is now out of whack.

Inspired in part by a feasibility study released last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service analyzing the potential for sea otters’ reintroduction along the greater Pacific coast, proponents came together for a summit Friday organized by west Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins and her staff.

Though otters along the coast would likely boost outdoor and ecotourism, the impact to fisheries is not yet entirely clear, struggling commercial urchin fishery and other shellfish stocks, as well as oyster farms.

Eco engineers

Scientists say sea otters are “ecosystem engineers,” with the potential to exert significant influence on their surrounding environment, both directly and indirectly.

Relocating otters could help stabilize the northern kelp forest, as well as perform other ecological services in the near-shore marine environment.

A central issue is the state of the North Coast’s bull kelp, which, over the past decade, has been decimated by hordes of purple urchins that grazed the underwater forest down to the ocean floor, leaving the region’s once prized red abalones with little or nothing to eat along most of the Sonoma and Mendocino coasts.

A population of about 3,000 sea otters in Monterey Bay and neighboring Central Coast areas has been shown to benefit patches of healthy, giant kelp through their foraging.

The sea urchin population exploded after one of their natural predators began disappearing along the West Coast beginning in 2013. Huge, multi-armed Pycnopodia helianthoides, or sunflower sea stars, which once ate urchins in droves, began succumbing to sea star wasting disease, allowing the urchins to flourish.

Though they normally hide in the cracks and crevices of rocks, waiting for drift kelp to consume, the urchins began devouring kelp and other plants that were critical to the marine ecosystem.

On the central coast, otters have been seen to seek out the well-fed urchins where the kelp still grows and drive them back to their hiding places, maintaining a balanced habitat.

Further studies show that sea otters near the mouths of coastal rivers could help improve the health of rapidly diminishing eelgrass.

They consume the small crabs that strip the sea grass of beneficial slugs that control algae growth, according to a discovery first made by ecologist Brent Hughes, an associate professor at Sonoma State University.

They also appear to promote genetic diversity and resilience in eelgrass meadows when they dig for clams and other prey on the ocean floor and pull up the sea grass, forcing it to flower in order to regenerate.

“The science is strong, the case for doing this is super solid and the timing is right,” Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said of sea otter restoration during the 4-hour meeting at the Bodega Harbour Yacht Club.

Beyond the science, the densely coated animals once played important cultural and ceremonial roles for local tribes in the millenniums before Russian fur traders appeared in California in the mid-18th century, disrupting the food web and robbing Indigenous coastal people of the pelts needed for blankets, cloaks and regalia, local tribal representatives said.

Their disappearance “left a huge hole in Kashia culture,” said Reno Franklin, chairman of the Kashia Band Of Pomo Indians, who has discussed the possibilities of reintroduction with Hopkins.

Sea otters, listed as threatened by the state and federal Endangered Species Acts, are also protected under the 1972 Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Their soft fur has more hairs per square inch than any other mammal. But they lack the blubber that keeps most marine mammals warm, making up for it with a fast-cranking metabolism that requires they eat about a quarter of their weight in food each day.