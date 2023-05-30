North Coast officials, scientists and stakeholders launch exploration of sea otters’ return

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 30, 2023, 7:54AM
BODEGA BAY — Playful sea otters once ranged along the entire West Coast of North America, from Baja to the Aleutian Islands, as well as the outer shores of northeast Russia and Japan.

But nearly two centuries of a booming fur trade brought them to the brink of extinction, leading to an international ban in 1911. By then, only a few small colonies remained off the coast of California.

These days, southern sea otters can be found roughly between Pigeon Point in north Santa Cruz County and Point Conception, north of Santa Barbara. They are descended from a small, remnant colony of about 50 animals discovered near Bixby Creek in south Monterey County in 1937, when the state’s sea otters were believed to be extinct.

But Now local tribal leaders, biologists, government officials and others are exploring the prospect of restoring them to the North Coast after more than a century of absence.

Sea otters are a hot topic among those who study ocean ecology and think the return of a keystone predator to its historic range might help restore balance to an ecosystem that is now out of whack.

Inspired in part by a feasibility study released last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service analyzing the potential for sea otters’ reintroduction along the greater Pacific coast, proponents came together for a summit Friday organized by west Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins and her staff.

Though otters along the coast would likely boost outdoor and ecotourism, the impact to fisheries is not yet entirely clear, struggling commercial urchin fishery and other shellfish stocks, as well as oyster farms.

Eco engineers

Scientists say sea otters are “ecosystem engineers,” with the potential to exert significant influence on their surrounding environment, both directly and indirectly.

Relocating otters could help stabilize the northern kelp forest, as well as perform other ecological services in the near-shore marine environment.

A central issue is the state of the North Coast’s bull kelp, which, over the past decade, has been decimated by hordes of purple urchins that grazed the underwater forest down to the ocean floor, leaving the region’s once prized red abalones with little or nothing to eat along most of the Sonoma and Mendocino coasts.

A population of about 3,000 sea otters in Monterey Bay and neighboring Central Coast areas has been shown to benefit patches of healthy, giant kelp through their foraging.

The sea urchin population exploded after one of their natural predators began disappearing along the West Coast beginning in 2013. Huge, multi-armed Pycnopodia helianthoides, or sunflower sea stars, which once ate urchins in droves, began succumbing to sea star wasting disease, allowing the urchins to flourish.

Though they normally hide in the cracks and crevices of rocks, waiting for drift kelp to consume, the urchins began devouring kelp and other plants that were critical to the marine ecosystem.

On the central coast, otters have been seen to seek out the well-fed urchins where the kelp still grows and drive them back to their hiding places, maintaining a balanced habitat.

Further studies show that sea otters near the mouths of coastal rivers could help improve the health of rapidly diminishing eelgrass.

They consume the small crabs that strip the sea grass of beneficial slugs that control algae growth, according to a discovery first made by ecologist Brent Hughes, an associate professor at Sonoma State University.

They also appear to promote genetic diversity and resilience in eelgrass meadows when they dig for clams and other prey on the ocean floor and pull up the sea grass, forcing it to flower in order to regenerate.

“The science is strong, the case for doing this is super solid and the timing is right,” Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said of sea otter restoration during the 4-hour meeting at the Bodega Harbour Yacht Club.

Beyond the science, the densely coated animals once played important cultural and ceremonial roles for local tribes in the millenniums before Russian fur traders appeared in California in the mid-18th century, disrupting the food web and robbing Indigenous coastal people of the pelts needed for blankets, cloaks and regalia, local tribal representatives said.

Their disappearance “left a huge hole in Kashia culture,” said Reno Franklin, chairman of the Kashia Band Of Pomo Indians, who has discussed the possibilities of reintroduction with Hopkins.

Sea otters, listed as threatened by the state and federal Endangered Species Acts, are also protected under the 1972 Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Their soft fur has more hairs per square inch than any other mammal. But they lack the blubber that keeps most marine mammals warm, making up for it with a fast-cranking metabolism that requires they eat about a quarter of their weight in food each day.

Though they’ve thrived in their most densely populated areas, they have not expanded their range in 20 years — largely because of white shark predation in at both the northern and southern ends of their habitat.

But scientists say if some wild-caught otters or perhaps orphans raised by surrogate mothers through a burgeoning Monterey Bay Aquarium program could be introduced into protected areas with suitable habitats, they might thrive in those places as well.

Eventually, albeit slowly, they could recolonize northern reaches, even those altered by human development, where the two species would have to learn to coexist.

“We believe they can, because they did for an awfully long time,” said wildlife biologist and otter expert Tim Tinker, an adjunct professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at U.C. Santa Cruz, retired from the U.S. Geological Survey.

It wouldn’t be the first time sea otters have been reintroduced. More than 400 of the larger northern sea otters were transferred from the Aleutian Islands to the southeastern Alaska coast, as well as the coasts of British Columbia and Washington in the 1960s and have flourished.

But an attempt in the 1980s to create a reserve colony of 140 otters near San Nicolas Island, the most remote Channel Island, was aborted and eventually declared a failure after most died or swam back to the mainland.

Lilian Carswell, Southern Sea Otter Recovery and Marine Conservation Coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, was an author of the sea otter restoration feasibility study under a 2021 congressional directive.

She said there is no current proposal on the table for restoring sea otters to new areas.

But after continued consultations, there could be community open houses beginning as early as late summer to begin raising awareness about the prospect and gauging public sentiment.

If the federal Fish and Wildlife Service were to develop a reintroduction proposal, it would undergo years of environmental assessment, public input and public hearings before it could be approved.

“At every step of the way, there is an off-ramp that says, ‘No, we’re going to stop,’ ” Carswell said.

“We’re at the ground floor right now,” she said.

Said Huffman, “Every now and then we have a chance to right a wrong. I am convinced that bringing sea otters back to the North Coast is one of those things.”

Kodiak and Aleutian Islanders, on whom the Russians relied for labor, also traveled south. In this photo Aleut sea otter hunters sitting among kayaks, waterproof garments and kayak covers, Unalaska, 1896 (By N.B. Miller [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons)
This map shows the current and historical range of the southern sea otter. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Mary Callahan

Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat

I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment. 

