North County Fire has received $7.4 million from state and federal agencies in a boon to fire prevention and vegetation management efforts around Cloverdale.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state’s Office of Emergency Services announced in July they would administer the funds — in the form of reimbursements — to North County Fire, a joint power authority between the Cloverdale and Northern Sonoma County fire protection districts.

The money will be used, in part, to remove undergrowth, create breaks to keep fires from spreading among treetops and reduce embers in priority areas identified across the district.

The federal money was secured through a grant application to FEMA, though efforts began in 2020, said Jason Jenkins, chief of the Cloverdale fire district.

Community members, Community Emergency Response Team volunteers and fire district leadership worked together to create a community wildfire protection plan, he said.

Geoff Peters, program manager with the response team, said, “None of this would have happened if it wasn’t for the spirit of this community.”

The protection plan identified almost 30% of the area — or 12,238 acres — containing a “very high load” of dry climate fuels. It also led to identifying areas in the fire district that needed a lot of improvement, Jenkins said during a press conference announcing the funds.

North County Fire will target areas of “very high” hazards — mostly rural areas of northern Sonoma county, along with areas with known fire history, where fire could spread and that have structures, Jenkins said.

According to Jenkins, the money will be distributed by the state in the form of reimbursements. A project manager will be hired to help manage the grant and subcontractors will be hired in a competitive bid process.

The first phase of the grant, when North County Fire submits plans to FEMA, is set to be completed by May 28, 2024. There is no set time for when the second phase can begin breaking ground on “shovel ready projects.”

About 10% of the $7.4 million, or $750,000, was contributed by the state’s emergency services department, Jenkins said.

