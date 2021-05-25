North Lake Tahoe Fire District bans charcoal fires

If you’re planning a Tahoe getaway with campfires and barbecues, you might want to think again.

Due to wildfire concerns, a charcoal fire ban was announced Monday by the fire protection district of North Lake Tahoe, according to an agency Facebook post.

Placer and Nevada counties already ban charcoal fires.

The ban comes only weeks after a complete ban on public burning and burning solid materials like wood.

Banned charcoal fires include any campfires and charcoal-use barbecues.

The ban is in effect “until further notice,” the fire protection district’s press release reads.

“Given the critical weather conditions, lack of precipitation and potential extreme fire behavior statewide and in our region, we are joining our neighboring fire districts in an effort to strengthen our resiliency against the threat of wildfire in the Lake Tahoe Basin,” said North Lake Tahoe Fire Chief Ryan Sommers.

The only fires allowed in the North Tahoe region this summer are LPG or natural gas firepits, portable or built-in gas fire pits and barbecues that are fueled by propane, natural gas or pellet.

Any of these recreational fires require a permit. To apply for a fire permit, visit nltfpd.org/prevention.

To learn more about fire safety in the Lake Tahoe area, visit tahoelivingwithfire.com.