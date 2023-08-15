Northern California counties facing heat wave, fire starts due to lightning

Meteorologists are predicting further storms on the horizon for Northern California as fires, likely affected by lightning strikes from Monday storms, pick up and temperatures climb in the region, the National Weather Service said.

Though lightning strikes never touched land in Sonoma and Napa counties, some were spotted offshore Tuesday morning.

North Bay residents reported scattered light showers Monday, amounting to “a few hundredths here and there,” said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Monterey.

Tuesday will seem like weather deja vu for the area as storms brewing in Lake County will narrowly miss the region, but potentially clip Napa County.

Muggier conditions and a moderate heat risk also will persist, with Cloverdale set to reach a peak of 100 degrees and Santa Rosa to have a high of 89 degrees.

Moderate HeatRisk persists for much of the interior today, as highs reach the 90s to the low 100s, while coastal areas stay in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Never leave children and pets unattended, avoid strenuous activities at the hottest part of the day, and stay hydrated! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fIRRGAWpzY — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 15, 2023

Then Wednesday through the rest of the week will be quiet, Behringer said.

At the end of the weekend, moisture from a tropical storm off the coast of Mexico may move north and create more thunderstorm chances for the North Bay.

We're monitoring the chance for an area of thunderstorms off the coast of Mexico to form and move into California this weekend. Our colleagues at @NWSLosAngeles and @NWSSanDiego created this graphic with the most important information. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RGk208lWZj — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 15, 2023

As weather in the North Bay settles through the week, more storm-conducive conditions are picking up in counties farther north.

An east-to-west band of storms formed late Monday and resulted in lightning in northwestern Mendocino County around 4 p.m. The storms then crawled north and reached southwestern Oregon by about noon Tuesday, said Scott Carroll, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Eureka office.

Those storms brought anywhere from 700 to 1,000 lightning strikes, Carroll said.

Since Tuesday morning, multiple fires have been reported in Humboldt County. One such blaze, dubbed the Lone Pilot Fire, reached 5 acres by 2 p.m. south of Hoopa Valley tribal land.

A North Bay Cal Fire strike team ― comprised of three Lake County engines, two Sonoma County engines and a battalion chief ― was sent early Tuesday to help mitigate flames along the Humboldt County coast, Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay said.

In response to the potential for lightning and drying fuels, Mendocino County forest officials issued fire restrictions Tuesday that prohibited residents and visitors from producing an open flame, like with a campfire or welding.

Carroll said it is difficult to know just which conflagrations were started by lightning, but the storms did increase fire potential.

“We may not know for absolute certain for a while, but I would imagine that probably the bulk of them were,” he said, in relation to fires sparking after the storms.

Thunderstorm activity, though less of it, is expected to continue Wednesday and Thursday for the northern counties. These dry, isolated storms could bring lightning, erratic winds and new fire starts.

Isolated dry thunderstorms are expected again this afternoon across much of the interior area this afternoon and evening. Additional thunderstorms are possible later in the week. For the latest forecast visit https://t.co/puxKJFy7J6. pic.twitter.com/8N4BC8SI5A — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) August 15, 2023

Large portions of Lake, Mendocino, Trinity and Humboldt counties also are under an excessive heat warning, in effect to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures there could reach highs of 105 to 110 degrees in interior areas, stretching from northern Humboldt County to southern Lake County.

The heat could further contribute to the atmospheric instability and increase the potential for storms.

A red flag warning has been issued for a large portion of Trinity County, or fire zone 283, until 10 p.m. Tuesday due to predicted wind gusts of 35 mph, low humidity and isolated dry thunderstorms.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.