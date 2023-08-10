State Sen. Mike McGuire on Wednesday announced a “down payment” on fire safety in the region.

During a press conference on Zoom , he announced six Northern California counties, including Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Humboldt, will receive $18 million to update fire district fleets and to address wildfire prevention and vegetation management.

Stations in Sonoma, northern Mendocino and southern Humboldt counties will receive $9 million of that total, he said.

Sonoma County Fire Department will receive $1 million to purchase two Type 3 engines with the capacity to hold 500 gallons of water each.

Sonoma County Fire District Deputy Chief Ron Busch said the new engines will replace outdated equipment and help the district get back on track with the latest engines.

Fifteen rural fire stations in northern Mendocino and southern Humboldt will receive $2 million that will help buy 10 new Type 6 fire engines. Type 6 engines are a wildland fire-fighting truck with off-road capability and usually hold 250 to 400 gallons of water, depending on specifications.

Nickolas Pape, chief of the Shelter Cove Fire Department in Humboldt County, said the new engines will create two new strike teams in the region.

The agency also will be able to respond to emergencies on the highway, as well as in the ocean. The Shelter Cove unit responds to fire, medical and rescue efforts around the clock in Southern Humboldt County according to their website.

Pape said he expects new engines to join his fleet next year by mid-to-late fire season. Old engines that are no longer safe will be retired out of service.

Engines that are 15 to 20 years old will be passed down to smaller departments in order to replace equipment that is 40 to 50 years old.

Busch expects the Type 3 engines to arrive in Sonoma County within 18 to 24 months. He attributed the delay to issues with the supply chain.

Having “safe, modern, equipment is key” to attracting employment, said Leggett Valley Volunteer Fire Department chief Ely Reighter.

Cal Fire also made available $15 million for prevention and vegetation management across the North Bay region, including:

• $349,850.20 to the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District for the Westside Community Roadside Clearance Project to clear vegetation, create fuel breaks and create a demonstration site for management of forested areas for the community.

• $300,000 for the Sea Ranch Fire Safe Council for a fuel management project on 3,600 acres and curbside chipping to local residents to improve fire prevention.

• $250,000 for Sonoma County Regional Parks for hazardous fuels reduction in Mark West Creek and Monte Rio Redwoods, which have both been affected by fires.

• $982,287 in the Shelter Cove community to perform 35 miles of vegetation fuels reduction along designated evacuation routes and to purchase a chipper crew support vehicle for the successful community chipper program.

• $1,774,314 to the Clear Lake Environmental Research Center in Lake County to add fuel breaks on 86 acres, clear 3 miles of right of way, provide 1,000 homeowners with a chipping program, and improve fire resilience of eight communities in the county.

• $374,920 to the Lake County Resource Conservation District to help address the tree mortality state of emergency by removing hazardous trees and clearing roadside vegetation along evacuation routes.

• $2,727,020 to Sherwood Firewise in Mendocino County to continue roadside fuel reduction work on an additional 35 miles of access roads.

• $1,172,421 to the Mendocino County Fire Safe Council to create 180 acres of shaded fuel breaks along 25 miles of ridgetop roads for 5,200 homeowners in Greenfield Ranch.

Pape said he “couldn’t be more thankful” for the support — a sentiment echoed by many fire personnel in attendance Wednesday.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.