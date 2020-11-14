Subscribe

Northern California gets more rain, mountain snow

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 13, 2020, 5:54PM
LOS ANGELES — Rain moved across Northern California and snow began falling in the northern Sierra Nevada on Friday.

The latest storm came a week after California finally got a real dose of fall weather after months of hot, dry conditions that fed wildfires.

The Mammoth Mountain ski and boarding resort in the Eastern Sierra opened for the season a day ahead of schedule thanks to last weekend’s storm, which left 17 inches (43.1 centimeters) of snow atop its 11,053-foot summit (3,369-meter) summit.

Other resorts and ski areas around the state plan openings in the coming days.

Southern California continued cooler than normal but forecasters predicted a warm-up Sunday and Monday with gusty offshore Santa Ana winds potentially elevating fire danger.

About 90% of the state remains in drought or abnormally dry, with the exception of counties from the Central Coast south to San Diego, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report.

