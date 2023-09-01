Northern California man may have molested dozens of boys, says FBI. He wasn’t stopped for years

Five years ago, Zack Winfrey was working at a private fly fishing camp in Idaho, not far from Yellowstone National Park and decided to write to the man he says molested him for eight years as a child.

Winfrey, who was 26 at the time, said he still isn’t sure what prompted him to do it, but that he had been thinking about it for a while.

“I went into my room and I just sat down and handwrote that letter,” Winfrey said. “I was planning on mailing it to him, and I thought, ‘That’s dumb. I’ll never know if he reads it.’”

So he typed a new version and mailed it.

And when he didn’t get a response he sent it to the man’s children.

And then he posted the nine-page, painfully detailed and angry message anonymously online and addressed it directly to the man.

“Do you yearn wistfully for the days you could force me to sleep in a bed with you, while you wore nothing but your underwear?” Winfrey wrote under a pseudonym. “Does it thrill you to reminisce about a nervous young boy naked in a hotel room, yours for the taking?

“... Sometimes I think about just how many lives you must have ruined. How many young boys you’ve permanently damaged with your selfish acts of sexual self-gratification. It has to be at least 100 right? I wonder how many had it even worse than I did?”

The headline on the letter, which is posted on the Quora.com website, read, “Brad Reger is a child molester,” and eventually prompted Reger to reach out to him on Facebook Messenger on Sept. 1, 2018, Winfrey said.

”Have you been sending me messages?” the first note from Reger asked.

“Sherlock Holmes over here with the great detective work,” Winfrey replied.

Then, Reger wrote, “I am deeply disturbed by all you have said. I do not remember most of what you have said.”

Today, Winfrey’s online post is filed in Sacramento federal court as Exhibit 1 in the case of USA v Bradley Earl Reger. Reger, 67, is being held in custody without bail.

Reger is a licensed nurse practitioner and former youth group leader from Susanville, a small town in Lassen County. He faces charges of abusing three minors in Susanville, Nevada, Virginia, Poland and the Philippines between 2006 and 2014.

Reger’s alleged victims begin to speak out

But federal officials say there may be many, many more victims worldwide, and some of them are now speaking out.

“We do believe that there are victims spread out across the nation and globally,” Sacramento FBI Special Agent In Charge Sean Ragan said, adding that since Reger’s arrest 40 to 50 potential victims have surfaced

Reger pleaded not guilty in July to the charges, and his attorney, Kresta Daly, declined to comment for this story.

None of Reger’s alleged victims have been identified by name in court documents, and an order issued Aug. 21 requires attorneys in the case to refer to victims and witnesses by numbers.

Since Reger’s arrest, three men have spoken to The Bee to describe what they say was molestation or grooming behavior by Reger when they were boys, telling stories similar to the allegations outlined about other victims in court papers.

“It was just like you hear from the other victims,” said Troy Wilson, a former Juneau, Alaska, police officer who said he met Reger as a boy at an Alaska bible camp in 1972 and was molested by him in 1979 on a camping trip. He said he has contacted the FBI; it has not responded yet.

“He took me aside away from the other two boys and had me pull my pants down. He said he needed to inspect me for ticks, made me have an erection and basically was fondling me, saying he was checking to see if I was OK.”

Federal officials say their investigation of Reger began last November and is continuing worldwide, with estimates that he may have molested hundreds of victims across the globe as he traveled overseas extensively.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Reger left his Lassen County home and businesses at least 235 times to visit foreign countries.

As federal agents prepared to arrest Reger in July, they became so concerned about a trip he was taking in Ireland that they sought and obtained a search warrant allowing them to track him through his cellphone upon his return to the U.S.

“The investigation has revealed that Reger has communicated with suspected victims both in person and through electronic means, including text messages and Facebook messages,” a recently unsealed search warrant affidavit says. “Investigators believe that Reger continues to communicate with victims (past, and potentially future) via mobile chatting applications utilizing his cell phone.

“Investigators recently received information from a victim indicating that Reger’s son will be a groomsman in a July wedding in Stockton. In that wedding, the groom is someone closely associated with the church Reger was affiliated with in Susanville.