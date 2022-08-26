Northern California man wins largest Scratchers lottery ticket prize ever

Some guys have all the luck.

A Northern California man is the largest cash prize winner on a scratch-off ticket in state history, taking home a $20 million jackpot.

California Lottery officials said Chad Fry of Placer County bought the Scratchers ticket on a shopping trip to purchase some shorts in Auburn, a small town in the Sierra Nevada foothills. En route home with his new clothing, officials said, he stopped to buy some beer at the Foothill Market, a liquor store in Auburn.

Since he had finally been paid that day for a side-construction job that he completed in winter, he also bought a lottery ticket, he explained.

"I had been waiting months for these people to pay me," Fry said in a statement shared provided in the news release. "So I had a little extra money. When I was at the counter, it grabbed my eye, so I said, 'give me that thirty-dollar ticket,' and that was it!"

Fry had initially thought he'd wait until he got home to scratch off the ticket, but when he realized that he needed to make yet another stop at a grocery store, he went ahead with it and soon found he had won one of the six record prize tickets, the news release said.

The Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket pays out twice as much as the top price for any other Scratchers available. Fry told the California Lottery that he plans to buy a new Ford F-250 truck. With his winnings, he could buy a couple of those trucks — and still have some dough in his pocket.