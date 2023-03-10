Northern California spring weather predictions have arrived. Here’s what experts are saying

Spring might be coming in less than two weeks, but winter rain is not slowing down.

Wet weather pounded through the Northern California region for most of the season, and according to forecasts, it looks like it will carry into the start of spring.

Here’s what to know about weather predictions for the springtime, which starts on March 20 and runs through May.

A wet start to spring

Rainy days from March will likely seep into the beginning of spring.

It’s going to be wet and cold at the start of the spring season, said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.

While we are past the peak season for rain, there’s still room for more.

“It’s kind of like the fourth quarter if you will,” Scott Rowe, a National Weather Service meteorologist, previously told The Sacramento Bee.

According to the NOAA’s three-month outlook from March to May, temperatures and precipitation in most of California have equal chances of being above or below normal.

In March, he said, it will likely be colder than normal. But entering April, temperatures will be near to above normal.

For the Sacramento downtown area, the mean average temperature for March is around 57 degrees, and about 61 degrees for April, according to the National Weather Service.

Overall, one thing to note, Gottschalck said, is that normal precipitation will drop off pretty quickly in April. Therefore, whether spring will have above or below-normal rainfall will be determined by what happens in the latter half of March.

As for May, it’ll likely be a dry month with temperatures favored above normal — which is about 68 degrees. But because there’s so much moisture across the west, due to heavy snow and rain, he said, the surface air temperature may be cooler.

“So there’s a little of uncertainty there,” Gottschalck said, “whether May will be particularly strongly above normal or not.”

The ‘Catch-22’ for wildfires

The wet season brings a lot of benefits to California and its drought.

With more soil moisture, it’ll potentially keep temperatures cooler than they’d otherwise be for the later part of spring and early summer.

According to NOAA’s drought outlook for March to May, “drought removal” is likely across California, especially in the central parts of the state as areas with increased precipitation exit drought status.

While drought conditions improve, wet soil can result in the undergrowth of vegetation.

“When it eventually does get hot and dry — which it will — those can be a lot of fuel for fires,” Gottschalck said.

“It’s kind of a Catch-22.”