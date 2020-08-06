Northern California tribal casinos insist they're a safe bet as the coronavirus rages

The announcement came with great fanfare -- and caution: Cache Creek Casino Resort in the Yolo County town of Brooks was open for business.

Months earlier, in March, the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation and tribes across California closed their gaming floors as part of an unprecedented statewide shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It was the first time the casino resort closed in more than 30 years. Cache Creek was the first casino in Northern California to close, casino officials noted, ahead of California and Yolo County's health mandates.

On June 8, Cache Creek -- one of the last casinos in Northern California to reopen -- promised a "new normal" to fit life with the virus: fewer people, fewer games and physical distancing on the floor; thermal scans and sanitization protocols. Casino standbys like poker, valet service and buffets were off the menu, at least temporarily.

"While we cannot stress enough how much we have missed our guests and employees, this will be a new normal for all of us," Cache Creek general manager Kari Stout-Smith said in a release ahead of the reopening.

The same day in Placer County, Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln reopened, stressing similar precautionary protocols and assuring returning guests that United Auburn Indian Community officials had carefully considered Gov. Gavin Newsom's request to pause casino openings.

Today California is the new epicenter of the nation's rampaging coronavirus crisis. Cases have exploded to nearly 525,000, the state's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 9,700, and Yolo and Placer are among those on the state's watchlist of counties where COVID-19 cases have gotten worse.

But the casinos remain open and are greeting guests.

Gaming tribes voluntarily closed the casino doors in March in response to the pandemic but the governor cannot bar tribes from reopening because of the sovereign nation status of tribal lands. Ben Deci, a Yocha Dehe spokesman, told The Sacramento Bee in May that Cache Creek's June restart was coordinated in concert with Newsom's office.

Red Hawk Casino and Jackson Rancheria joined Cache Creek with their own June 8 reopenings featuring reconfigured gaming floors and strict safety protocols. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Wheatland in Yuba County opened even earlier, on May 21.

Spokesmen for the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation and United Auburn Indian Community declined comment or did not answer The Bee's interview requests, but James Siva, chairman of the California Indian Gaming Association, said in a July statement that the state's tribal governments were "closely monitoring case surges in their respective communities" and were "working closely with the state and federal governments to ensure the safety of our tribal communities, including our economic operations."

Closures caused a financial beating

The losses caused by the statewide spring shutdown were a likely a key factor in tribes' push to reopen. Gaming revenues -- $8 billion annually and the sole source of income for many California tribes -- took a beating during California's mandatory lockdown, casino industry executives told The Bee in May.

Yolo County spokeswoman Jenny Tan also said the Yocha Dehe and Yolo County are "communicating with each other," as well as with Yolo cities and school districts in monitoring the virus.

But the Yolo and Placer casinos have drawn attention for the positive cases at the sites in early July and the criticism leveled at Thunder Valley in July by former employees who said they weren't properly protected from the virus while on the job after the casino reopened.

Cache Creek committed to mandatory ongoing COVID-19 testing of its approximately 2,300 employees July 3 after an undisclosed number of workers tested positive.

In a statement at the time announcing the testing regime, Cache Creek officials said they would continue to work with Yolo County Health and Human Services and contact trace.

"Like other employers, we recognize the challenges of keeping a staff of approximately 2,300 people healthy during a pandemic. We expected increased testing could reveal COVID-19 cases that might otherwise go undetected; that's precisely why we do it."

But that hasn't satisfied the California Gaming Association, the trade group representing card rooms across the state, which sent a letter to Newsom in July that called on him to temporarily close all gaming operations in counties under shutdown orders.

California's card rooms -- a $5 billion industry, says the gaming association -- remain closed by the governor's order, while sovereign nations' gaming operations remain open.

"We believe you have the authority to order ALL casino operations, including tribal casinos, to cease operations in the affected counties," the July letter read, citing tribal compact language that tribes not conduct gaming in a manner that endangers public health.