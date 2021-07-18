Northern California wildfires: Updates on Dixie, Tamarack fires ahead of lightning threat

As Northern California battles multiple serious wildfires, weather forecasts suggest hazardous conditions are ahead, including the threat of more wildfire starts as soon as Sunday from dry lightning.

The National Weather Service's Sacramento office issued a fire weather watch for nearly all of Northern California — barring parts of the northern coastline and the Bay Area — set to take effect Sunday at 2 p.m. through Monday at 5 p.m.

Meteorologists expect a potential for dry thunderstorms to develop throughout the region, with increased risk at high elevations.

"Given critically dry fuels, any lightning strikes may result in high probability of ignition," weather service officials said in the fire weather watch. "Rapid spread of fire possible depending on terrain and local wind conditions."

Additionally, a red flag warning is in effect for the eastern Sierra Nevada from the Oregon state line south into Central California. The warning includes South Lake Tahoe and stretches into Nevada past Reno.

Fire crews are already contending with four major regional fires, which have evacuated hundreds of residents and destroyed homes in mountain communities.

Here's the latest on Northern California's major fires as of 11 a.m. Saturday:

Dixie fire

The Dixie fire is burning in Butte and Plumas counties near the Feather River Canyon. It has burned 9,847 acres and is 12% contained.

The fire started on Wednesday and grew quickly amid dry weather. On Thursday, the fire was mapped at 2,250 acres, growing to nearly 8,000 by Friday as northeast winds pushed the fire away from Butte County communities previously ravaged by the Camp fire in 2018.

Fire crews have made progress on containment lines, but conditions are proving challenging.

"The fire continues to burning in a remote area with limited access," Cal Fire officials wrote in a Saturday update. "Steep and inaccessible terrain are continuing to make containment difficult."

On Thursday, officials said they were hoping to keep the fire from moving into Butte County communities with help from control lines established during the fight against the Camp fire and 2020's North Complex fire. Winds are expected to continue pushing northeast overnight, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Evacuation orders have been issued to communities in High Lakes, Storrie, Rock Crest and Tobin. Several communities in Butte and Plumas County remain under evacuation warnings, including Pulga, Philbrook, Snag Lake, Chambers Creek, Rodgers Flat and Belden.

The U.S. Forest Service on Saturday issued a closure order for part of the Plumas National Forest near the fire zone.

A total of 1,284 personnel are assigned to the Dixie fire. One first responder has been injured in the fire, although no structures have been damaged or destroyed. No structures are currently threatened by the blaze.

Tamarack fire

The Tamarack fire has burned 6,600 acres and is uncontained. The fire was sparked by lightning on July 4 and exploded on Friday after nearly two weeks of low activity.

The fire, which started in the Mokelumne Wilderness, grew from 500 acres overnight, and pushed into Markleeville from the south on Friday.

The Alpine County Sheriff's Office confirmed that three structures have been destroyed, although the extent of damage in Markleeville is unclear.

Markleeville is under a mandatory evacuation, along with Grover Hot Springs, Shay Creek, Markleevillage and East Fork Resort. Highways 4, 88 and 89 are closed in the area.

Beckwourth Complex

The Beckwourth Complex, comprised of the small, nearly-contained Dotta fire and the massive Sugar fire, has burned 105,348 acres and is 70% contained. The fires are burning about 3 miles northeast of Beckwourth and span nearly to the Nevada state line.

The Sugar fire started on July 2 and has grown massively since then. The Dotta fire started on June 30 and has remained mostly inactive. Both fires were sparked by lightning.

The Sugar fire burned into the town of Doyle last weekend after jumping Highway 395 and destroyed more than 30 homes there. The fire remains active on its northwestern flanks, and officials say winds are threatening to once again whip up the blaze.

"Increased winds during the afternoon have been threatening containment lines," Forest Service officials said in a Saturday update. Several evacuation orders remain in place in areas where the fire is still active.

The Forest Service said that moderate fire growth is expected to continue. More than 4,500 acres were added to the complex's total size overnight, and officials expect a similar pattern of growth Saturday.

A total of 2,346 personnel have been assigned to the blaze. The Beckwourth Complex is the largest fire of the year.

Salt fire

The Salt fire has burned 12,660 acres south of Lakehead and is 95% contained. The fire was started on June 30 by a faulty vehicle traveling on northbound Interstate 5.

Although crews had been working on mopping up the Salt fire, on Friday a new fire start was sparked by a Forest Service excavator, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report.

The newspaper reported that the excavator was working on repairing fire lines when it caught fire for unknown reasons.

A Saturday Forest Service update indicated that the new blaze was 10 acres and a fire line was established around it overnight.

"Today the focus will be on strengthening the lines and completely mopping up the new fire," Forest Service officials said. The Salt Fire is expected to continue smoldering, but crews do not expect much further fire activity after several days of minimal growth.

Just under 200 personnel are assigned to the fire.