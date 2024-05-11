Did you see the northern lights from the North Bay? Share your photos at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please include your name and when and where you took the photos.

In what could be called an epic, otherworldly showing for a large chunk of the Northern Hemisphere, the aurora borealis — the luminous northern lights — danced across the sky late Friday and early Saturday.

Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter captured the dazzling sight as seen over the Mayacamas Mountains, Lake Sonoma, the Hopland grade and elsewhere in the North Bay.

The display was due to a strong solar storm that began Friday afternoon. For more details on the geomagnetic event, click here.