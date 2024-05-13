Video shows time-lapse of northern lights over North Bay
The northern lights dazzled the North Bay in a rare display over the weekend.
Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter captured the sight late Friday and early Saturday as seen over the Mayacamas Mountains, Lake Sonoma, the Hopland grade and elsewhere.
Readers shared photos of the lights here. To see more photos by Kent Porter, go here.
The display was due to a strong solar storm. For more details on the geomagnetic event, go here.
