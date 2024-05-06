The bodies of two people were found by firefighters in a human-dug “cave” in Northridge on Sunday, authorities said.

Around 10:30 a.m., the victims were found in the small alcove dug into a grassy hill along the 8700 block of Lindley Avenue, near the Parthenia Street intersection, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

“It was a very small opening dug into a hillside,” Prange said. ‘If you were inside, you weren’t under that much soil.”

A white powder was also seen inside, prompting authorities to call in hazardous materials and urban search and rescue specialists, but it was later determined not to be a hazard.

Information on the victims and additional details were not immediately available.