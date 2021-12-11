‘Not our finest hour’: Routine passing of torch for Sebastopol mayor devolves into train wreck

In case you were curious, the most short-lived tenure served by any mayor in Sebastopol history began around 7 p.m. on Dec. 7.

It ended not quite 31 minutes later.

Everything seemed to be running smoothly on Tuesday night, in the moments after Sarah Gurney was selected by her four fellow city council members to serve her fifth term as Sebastopol’s mayor.

Gurney swiftly nominated Diana Rich, like her a retired attorney, to serve as vice mayor. The matter was opened to public comment, which took on a distinctly Sebastopol flavor.

After allowing that Rich “should work out all right” as vice mayor, Linda Berg veered into a digression on her latest PG&E bill, which included an insert on electromagnetic field mitigation — “a must-read,” she said, before Gurney gently steered her back to the subject at hand.

“I love your sparkle and your get-it-done vibe,” Laura Goldman effused to Rich. “I really look forward to you being vice mayor.”

But when recently-minted mayor Gurney asked fellow council members to second her motion to nominate Rich, the request was met with stony silence. The motion failed.

Over the next half hour, what began as a routine passing of the torch devolved into a procedural train wreck that exposed tensions between council members and led to the surprise selection of local architect Patrick Slayter, Sebastopol’s second mayor in one night.

Miffed by the council’s unwillingness to greenlight her choice as vice mayor, Gurney decided she no longer wanted to be mayor. After consulting the city attorney, she forced a vote of reconsideration.

“I would like to return the position of mayor to the will of the council, rather than it be me,” said Gurney, who spoke for many of those in virtual attendance when she then inquired:

“So, who’s in charge of this meeting now?”

Informed by city manager and attorney Larry McLaughlin that she was still mayor, Gurney continued:

“I do not intend to be the mayor this next year, in this circumstance, and someone else needs to assume that responsibility.”

Her will was done. Gurney was summarily unelected, with Neysa Hinton — whom the council had elected vice mayor, following the failed Rich nomination — casting the only opposing vote.

“This is really, really awkward, and really, really uncomfortable, and not at all collaborative.” Diana Rich

Like someone handing off a hot potato, Gurney then nominated Slayter for mayor — a post he’d held three times before. While he remained poker-faced in the moment, that nomination “was completely from outer space,” Slayter later said.

“This is really, really awkward, and really, really uncomfortable, and not at all collaborative,” said Rich, before casting her vote for Slayter.

“Congratulations Patrick,” said Gurney, icily. “You are the next mayor by the vote of this body, so you get to handle the meeting from here on out. Best wishes.”

Before that tart signoff, she’d lamented the council’s descent into “theatrics beyond which I’ve ever experienced in all the years I’ve been mayor,” neglecting to mention her leading role in Tuesday’s theatrics.

In an email reply even more abbreviated than her term as mayor, Gurney declined to comment on the events of that evening, directing a Press Democrat reporter to talk to her successor.

Asked if his elevation to mayor was the result of some unseen machinations, Slayter said that it had come “utterly out of the blue,” pointing out that he’d clearly supported Gurney for mayor. “I was not planning on this in any way, shape or form.”

Addressing the council moments after his unexpected election, Slayter allowed that “This is not our finest hour in any way. It leaves me feeling pretty sour.”

He vowed to set a tone of “professionalism, of collaboration.”

Would Tuesday’s acrimony hurt the council’s ability to work together, moving forward? Slayter expressed confidence it would not.

“We’re generally a pretty collegial group, and we respect one another’s differences of opinion. When it comes to policy, when it really counts, we get the job done.”

No council member was more collegial or gracious than Rich, who instead of attacking her rival for vice mayor, extolled Hinton’s “fabulous background” and “wonderful skills,” then assured her colleagues she would “bow to the will of the council.”

That will, in this case, was for Hinton to serve as vice mayor. What it came down to, said outgoing mayor Una Glass, was that it was Hinton’s turn.

Traditionally, city council members have served as vice mayor, then mayor, according to an informal “rotation.” While Rich is in her second year on the council, Hinton “has been here for 5 years, so I feel like it’s her turn,” said Glass.

“But I feel like council member Rich will get her turn in the very near future.”

Even as she questions the legitimacy of that rotation, Rich understand why she’s not vice mayor today. “I am the newbie,” she said.

“This might sound lame, but I have incredible confidence in these council members. All five of us have different perspectives. There aren’t any solid alliances. There are disagreements, which I think is super healthy in a decision-making body.

“And it’s not just us. I feel that the general public — we’re all kind of fried after a couple years of crazy national politics, feeling threatened by this disease, all this instability. Everybody’s really on edge.” Una Glass

“We are respectful. And we share a heartfelt commitment,” she said, to making Sebastopol a better place to live and work.

If that respect seemed in short supply, at times, on Tuesday, chalk it up to the pandemic, said Glass, who believes that two years of Zoom meetings have “stressed everyone out.”

The schmoozing and informal chats and eye contact that occur during in-person meetings have “kind of fallen away, and it just makes communication harder,” she said.

“And it’s not just us. I feel that the general public — we’re all kind of fried after a couple years of crazy national politics, feeling threatened by this disease, all this instability.

“Everybody’s really on edge.”

