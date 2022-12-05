Petaluma police said they arrested a Novato man Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed his car into a parked vehicle in west Petaluma.

Officers were dispatched at around 8:20 p.m. to the scene of the crash on the 600 block of West Street off Keokuk Street. There they found the driver of the car, 29-year-old Christopher Middagh, with “objective signs of alcohol intoxication,” police said.

After determining he was intoxicated, police arrested Middagh, took him to the hospital for medical clearance, then booked him in the Sonoma County jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In the Monday news release, Petaluma police reminded the public that “Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”