Charges were filed Tuesday against a Novato man suspected in two shootings — one fatal — that occurred early Saturday during a large party at a warehouse west of Santa Rosa.

David Jeremiah Morales, 20, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, according to a complaint filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Morales is scheduled to be arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court Wednesday morning before Judge Robert LaForge.

The complaint identifies the deceased victim as Raul Ramirez-Reyes.

It did not include his age or place of residence, but his family’s fundraiser on GoFundMe.com stated he was 20 years old.

“His life was cut short too soon and it’s so unfair. He was so hard working, humble, friendly and always had the biggest most contagious smile on his face,” loved ones wrote on the fundraiser page.

The shooting was reported just after midnight Saturday at a warehouse in the 5500 block of Hall Road, between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

Sonoma County sheriff’s investigators say at least 100 people had gathered for a party and officials were investigating whether they had permission to be there.

Efforts by The Press Democrat Tuesday to reach the landowners listed in Sonoma County property records were unsuccessful.

A neighbor described the building as at least 20 years old and added that no one lives there.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the warehouse early Saturday after receiving reports of gunfire. Once there, they discovered the two shooting victims.

Ramirez-Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined the pair were shot following a fight at the party. Authorities said the suspect and numerous attendees fled.

Morales was arrested Saturday afternoon at an unspecified location in Vallejo. He is being held in the Sonoma County jail without bail, records show.

Investigators said witnesses have not been cooperative during the investigation.

A 19-year-old San Rafael resident, Jesee Velazquez-Signor, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an investigation and was subsequently released on bail, officials said.

Anyone with information may call 707-565-2185 or visit sonomasheriff.org/silent-witness.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to arrests.

