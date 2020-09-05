November election will see all California voters receiving mail-in ballots

Voterstatus.sos.ca.gov -- For registered voters who want to check where they are registered, party preference, language preference for election materials, polling place location and information on upcoming local and state elections.

Registertovote.ca.gov -- Check the details of your registration; sign up to vote for residents who want to be voters; pre-register for residents age 16 and 17 who want to be future voters.

WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov -- A new way for voters to track and receive notifications on the status of their mail-in ballot, especially useful in the all mail-in election on Nov. 3.

For a list of the ballot drop box and voting locations in Sonoma County, go to https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.

State and local elections officials are recommending four sources of assistance to voters ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

In a year dominated by surprises, voting in the Nov. 3 presidential election will be like no other election in California, with mail-in ballots sent to every registered voter, including more than 288,500 in Sonoma County, where the usual list of polling places has also been scrapped.

More than 8 out of 10 of the county’s registered voters had already signed up for permanent vote-by-mail status, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decree in May — aimed at making voting safe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — boosted it to 100% in all 58 counties.

California is one of nine states, plus the District of Columbia, mailing fall ballots to every voter, while 34 states are allowing voting by mail, according to the New York Times. President Donald Trump, who will be at the top of the ballot in his bid for reelection, has scorned the shift as an invitation to election fraud, prompting fierce blowback from analysts and state officials.

The president’s latest assault came this week in North Carolina, where Trump suggested at a rally that his backers vote by mail and then attempt to vote in person to test the system.

David McCuan, a Sonoma State University political scientist, said Trump “wants to command attention by creating a narrative of voter suppression, intimidation and difficulty for all voters who are not his own.”

“It’s sowing chaos over trust that he knows as his governing modus operandi,” McCuan said.

Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause, said the president’s suggestion was “not only nonsense” but also an act that would be a felony punishable by jail time.

“You cannot test election integrity rules by breaking them any more than you can rob a bank to make sure your money is safe,” she said in a statement.

Sonoma County elections staffers are preparing to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters by Oct. 5, nearly a month before the election, and Registrar of Voters Deva Marie Proto recommended a prompt return using the prepaid postage return envelope.

“I feel a lot more people will have decided (how to vote) earlier than in the primary,” she said.

Proto declined to name a date by which ballots mailed by voters would be assured of on-time delivery to the elections office. She said the Postal Service has said ballots will arrive within a week after being placed in the mail.

Under state law, ballots will be counted as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day and arrive at county elections offices no later than 17 days after Election Day.

Voters have the option of returning their ballots to 20 secure 24-hour drop boxes at public buildings from Oct. 6 through Election Day or one of 30 voting locations that will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. (See information box for locations).

These sites will replace up to 150 polling places operated during previous elections.

Preparations are time-consuming, Proto said, because there are 122 different ballots covering the county in the upcoming general election.

November will be the fifth run for the county’s new ballot processing system, which allows for periodic updates during the post-election tally.

The system is faster, but the count is still slowed by the county’s traditional influx of mail-in ballots close to or on Election Day, requiring signature verification in the ensuing days, Proto said.

Early return of ballots would allow more complete results to be posted on election night, she said.

McCuan noted one reason people hold on to their ballot is that they are waiting until the conclusion of all the debates and back-and-forth campaigning, plus any “October surprise.”

Newsom ordered all-mail balloting in the wake of a Wisconsin primary earlier this year, which saw long lines and crowds at polling places that heightened concern over health risks related to voting in person.

Most California counties began employing mail balloting three decades ago, and nearly three quarters of the state’s electorate now cast their votes by mail.

But mail balloting has become a partisan flashpoint this cycle, as Trump has raised unfounded assertions about fraud and other concerns that it would dim Republicans’ chances.

“The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged,“ the president said at a campaign rally last month.

Alex Padilla, a Democrat who is California’s secretary of state, said in an email that voting by mail during a pandemic is “not a partisan issue — it’s a moral imperative” to protect voting rights and public health.

“Vote-by-mail has been used safely and effectively in red, blue and purple states for years,” he said. “We will not let our democracy be a casualty of this pandemic.”

McCuan, who tracks election trends, said there is “no evidence of a statistical impact from either fraud, improper voting or improper counting with mail-in ballots.”

Trump is “casting doubt on the (election) process” with an aim of appealing to certain voters, especially “suburban moms” who are a key demographic outside the president’s loyal base, McCuan said.

California has numerous safeguards on mail-in voting, including a unique bar code on every return envelope that officials can check to see if the voter has already cast a ballot elsewhere, Padilla’s office said.

A voter’s signature on the envelope is compared against the voter’s registration record and if it does not match, or if the signature is missing, elections officials will reach out to the voter.

If the voter does not respond and provide a missing or corrected signature, the ballot will not count.

California has a history with mail-in ballots dating back to 1962, when 2.6% of voters used them. Use remained in single digits until 1988 and has since grown fairly steadily to 72% in the March primary.

In Sonoma County, 82.5% of registered voters are permanent mail-in voters.

Proto predicted an 89% turnout in November, greater than the 2016 presidential election participation of nearly 87% in Sonoma County, when Trump beat Hillary Clinton, but well below the 93% turnout in 2008, when Barack Obama topped the late John McCain.

Eighty-three percent of California’s eligible voters are registered — totaling nearly 21 million — a percentage that is 10% higher than in 2016.

McCuan said the rise comes from “emerging voters” who tend to be young, ethnically diverse and socially liberal. They are avid YouTube users and “Democrat-leaning” but not fixed to the party, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.