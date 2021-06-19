Now that San Francisco is open, will restaurants finally recover?

After a turbulent 2020, Bay Area restaurateurs can breathe easier now that California has dropped its COVID-19 restrictions and fully reopened. With more than a million vaccine doses administered within San Francisco County alone, it seems that a return to normalcy is closer than ever. But with great financial losses and the wound of permanent restaurant closures still fresh, where does San Francisco's food industry stand in its recovery timeline?

It might be too soon to know for sure, but Emily Abraham, interim director of public policy at San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, says that the outlook for San Francisco is optimistic as the number of temporary and permanent restaurant closures continues to drop.

"We are seeing a lot of indicators pointing towards a recovery," Abraham said. "At the beginning of the pandemic when a lot of the quarantine measures were put in place, about 50% of small businesses were closed in some format. We've seen that number fluctuate since the beginning of COVID, but we see that trend starting to decrease. Our numbers are showing at the beginning of May [that] about 48% [of small businesses are] either temporarily closed or maybe only opened some days of the week. We are trending in the right direction."

Abraham said that the city gathered this data from multiple sources, including credit card companies and OpenTable bookings, that help determine a restaurant's current status. OpenTable told SFGATE that San Francisco restaurants within the $30 and under price range had a 33% growth in bookings while restaurants in the $31 to $49 range grew by 26% between April and May 2021.

"There is still a long road to recovery, particularly in large cities that have been slower to ease restrictions like San Francisco," Susan Lee, chief growth officer of OpenTable, told SFGATE via email. "But the city has such a rich culinary landscape with local favorites, like Foreign Cinema and State Bird Provisions, that we know diners are eager to revisit. As the city reopens ... we'll no doubt see how that translates to increased dining demand."

Leading up to California's reopening June 15, restaurant reservations in San Francisco were also heading in an upward direction on Yelp. The business review company traced data for SFGATE and found that diners seated through the Yelp app grew by 1.5% within the San Francisco, Oakland and Hayward metro areas during May compared with the same time in May 2019. On the national level, diners seated via Yelp also grew by 48% in May compared with May 2019.

But restaurant bookings are just one thing. San Francisco has recently welcomed Itria, Vida Cantina and Shokudou among other new restauarnts that have added to the city's diverse culinary landscape. Yelp also told SFGATE that the year-to-year change for new restaurant openings within the San Francisco, Oakland and the Hayward metro areas during May 2020 to May 2021 grew by 17.9%, but it was down 20.7% compared with that of May 2019.

Still, a lineup of new restaurant openings in San Francisco signals light at the end of the tunnel, Abraham says.

"Some of our economists that we work with at the chamber [show] that we might have a boom coming soon, so things are looking good, but I do think this is an opportunity for us to really focus on some of the structural issues that we have as a city; clean and safe streets and making sure we're building consumer confidence," Abraham said. "We want to make sure tourists feel [we're] open for business and that we're a safe place to come and spend your dollars. We still have a long way to go to recoup that tourism-based loss."

Tourism makes up a third of SF's overall economy, and while it's still down from its pre-pandemic days, Abraham says that it has begun to pick up as more visitors began to head back to the city with loosened COVID restrictions this year.

Last December, Abraham told SFGATE that an estimated 85% of restaurants and bars were temporarily or permanently closed within the SoMa and Financial District neighborhoods, but a solid number for citywide closures in 2020 is difficult to pin down. One of the best ways to ascertain permanent closures in 2020 would be for the city to sort through nearly 3,900 health permits it issued to cafes and restaurants last year and check if they are still active, Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, told Forbes.

While San Francisco's food industry recovery is much better than it has been in recent months, Abraham is cautious to declare it a triumph just yet. She points to the economic impact the pandemic had on small businesses and says that we can't forget the issues they faced in 2020.

"Even if we're treading in the right direction, we want to make sure we're still focusing on small businesses," Abraham said. "They'll need our support for quite some time."