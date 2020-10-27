Barber: Now would be a great time for 49ers’ Trent Taylor to show up

Wide receiver Dante Pettis has been a major frustration to 49ers fans (and, I’m guessing, to some 49ers players) over the past two seasons. One guy who is probably pretty happy to have Pettis around? Trent Taylor. Because if it weren’t for Pettis, it would be a lot easier to notice that Taylor has been only marginally more productive in 2020.

That is about to change. Taylor is either going to be more involved the next couple weeks, or the scrutiny will land upon him. The path he takes could define his time in Santa Clara, and might have a bearing on the 49ers’ playoff chances.

A couple things are crystal clear right now. One is that the Niners are very good. They have rebounded the past two weeks to wallop the Rams and Patriots, the second of those wins coming on the road. Those may not be elite NFL opponents, but they’re more than capable, and the 49ers squashed them like bugs.

The other undisputed fact is that even those impressive wins haven’t rescued the 49ers from the cliff face. Their 2-3 start put them at the back of a lot of NFC traffic, and now come games against Seattle and Green Bay, two of the best teams in the conference. Two more wins, and the 49ers will rocket back to the front of the line. Two losses and the forecast will be cloudy with a chance of existential despair.

And San Francisco will have to slay those dragons without Deebo Samuel, the fearless wide receiver who has been a game-changer the past two weeks. Samuel strained his hamstring at New England, and is unlikely to play before Week 10.

That unfortunate development resets the 49ers back to the first three games of the season, when Samuel sat out with a foot injury. It was even worse then, actually, because rookie sensation Brandon Aiyuk missed the first game, and tight end and savior George Kittle missed Games 2 and 3.

Of course, the stakes will be higher against the Seahawks and Packers. Both are among the top six scoring teams in the NFL. The 49ers will have to put points on the board to keep up. Unless they carve out big early leads, they’ll need some production from their wide receivers, and Aiyuk can’t be the complete answer.

Unfortunately, the 49ers don’t have a lot of candidates to step into the void and make us all forget Samuel is hobbling around on the sidelines. This hasn’t been a position of depth in Santa Clara for a long time, and it certainly isn’t right now.

There’s Kendrick Bourne, of course. He definitely has a place in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But Bourne is the embodiment of a No. 3 wide receiver, and it’s hard to imagine that will change anytime soon. In 3½ seasons, he has never had a 100-yard game. His high-water mark this year in 67 yards. Bourne will contribute against the Seahawks. He will not destroy them.

After that, well, it looks more like the Pete McCulley era than the Bill Walsh era around here. Richie James has never been more than a fill-in, and he’s nursing his own injury right now, a sprained ankle; Shanahan said James will be day-to-day this week.

The idea of Pettis rising from the ashes to take the field and make some big catches at Seattle is more after-school special than realistic event. The former second-round draft pick has faded so far from Shanahan’s plans that the coach recently admitted the 49ers are willing to trade him. In a surprise development, Pettis is still here, because the world has not kicked in Shanahan’s door to claim him. Don’t expect much from Pettis this Sunday, or any Sunday.

That leaves Trent Taylor. And that’s it. The 49ers depth chart is otherwise bare, unless the team wants to dip into its practice squad and elevate Kevin White or River Cracraft.

We know that Shanahan is more creative than your average NFL play caller. He may well find a way to feature multiple tight ends, or to use halfback Jerick McKinnon and fullback Kyle Jusczcyk as downfield threats. But beating strong teams like Seattle and Green Bay is a tough assignment without a third viable receiver.

That brings us back to Taylor.

Remember 2017, his rookie season? It was full of promise. Taylor caught 43 passes, tied with Kittle for third on the team. He had outplayed his fifth-round draft status. He was the 49ers’ top slot receiver, and looked ready to cement the position for a long time.

Taylor played 14 games in 2018, but his production plummeted. He made 26 receptions that year, for just 215 yards. Then came 2019. Taylor had preseason foot surgery, then a second surgery to remedy complications around the incision, then an infection related to the second surgery. He missed the entire season.

The 49ers seemed genuinely excited about getting Taylor back this year. He’s kind of the third amigo to Kittle and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, an energetic spirit in the locker room and a tough competitor on the field. But Taylor’s production was minimal the first three weeks of this season, and virtually nonexistent since then. He has been targeted only 12 times in seven games, with six catches for 45 yards. Only Dante Pettis would be envious of those numbers.

Asked about Taylor on Monday, Shanahan said his lack of involvement has been a function of other 49ers deserving snaps.

“We think Bourne has played at a pretty high level. And we think he played at a very high level last year, too,” the coach said. “And once Deebo and Aiyuk got healthy and got back, it was a tough decision. We didn’t want to have to take Bourne off the field, we felt he had earned that. He does a great job in what we call the F role, that Trent does, too. So that wasn’t really as much about Trent.”

Shanahan added this: “I know Trent’s ready. Once his opportunity comes up, my confidence in Trent hasn’t changed at all.”

Now is the time for Shanahan to demonstrate that confidence, and for Taylor to prove he deserves it.

There was one small positive development at New England on Sunday. Taylor was on the field for a third-down play late in the first quarter, and he got open on an underneath route. Garoppolo threw deeper, over the middle. His pass sailed and the Patriots’ Devin McCourty intercepted it. Taylor got just one more offensive snap after that.

Maybe Taylor truly is just waiting for an opportunity. Maybe that opportunity will come this Sunday at Seattle. It would be great news for Kittle and Aiyuk, who might have to catch 15 passes apiece if Garoppolo is trying to keep up with Russell Wilson without other viable receivers.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.