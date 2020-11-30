NYC schools set to begin reopening Dec. 7, Mayor de Blasio says

NEW YORK — New York City schools are set to reopen in stages starting Dec. 7, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

In-person learning at preschools, 3-K programs and elementary schools is on track to start on that date, followed by District 75 schools that provide special education on Dec. 10. Middle and high schools will reopen at a date still to be determined.

"We have a different reality than what we had in the summer and ... this is now the way forward and the best way to protect everyone," de Blasio said.

The announcement came as coronavirus is expected to keep surging in the city — the latest average seven-day positivity rate came to 3.9%, according to the mayor. De Blasio said he was discarding his previous approach to schools, under which they could only be open if the that average was below 3%. The positivity rate is the number of positive tests for a length of time divided by the total number of tests for the same time period.

Instead of the 3% threshold, the city will boost testing at schools and rely on its "situation room" to determine when to close individual sites.

"If they find something that requires temporary closure, there's always an investigation to determine the larger ramifications, and then acting accordingly on what the situation room and our Test & Trace team finds," de Blasio said. "That's been tremendously effective. We're going to stick with that."

Under the new approach, 20% of every student body will be tested every week. That's up from the previous requirement of monthly testing for random groups of students. Testing consent forms will be required for students to be allowed back for in-person learning.

Schools will offer in-person learning five days per week, up from several days per week, "as quickly as possible," de Blasio said.

"Some schools will be able to go to five days a week right away ... Some have already done it," he said. "Some will need more time to get ready."

The reopening plan marked the latest twist in a tumultuous year for the largest school system in the country.

City schools were first shut down as the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis set in in March, prompting a scramble to set up online learning options for 1.1 million students. Over the summer, the de Blasio administration twice postponed the start of the fall semester, eventually launching a mix of in-person and virtual learning in September.

In spite of widespread skepticism of the launch, low COVID-19 infection rates among students assuaged many fears — the seven-day-rolling average for school infection rates from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22 was 0.59%, according to the Education Department.

About 335,000 students had opted for in-person learning as of Nov. 19.

That's when a renewed citywide surge in the virus prompted the mayor to shut down schools again, marking a significant setback to the city's efforts to return to normal life.

Under the latest protocol from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has final say over schools under an ongoing state of emergency, in-person learning must end in areas declared COVID "orange" or "red" zones — with a proviso. Areas that meet specific testing requirements can keep schools open.

De Blasio — who recently warned indoor dining and gyms the COVID-19 surge could force the closure of in-person dining and gyms as soon as next week — voiced confidence that the city can do enough testing of students to keep schools open.

"This will be the model for the duration. This is what is going to take us through to when we have a vaccine and we when can start to then open up a lot more in our schools," he said.

"We do not want a situation where there was constant changes," the mayor added. "We're trying to get to something that is as consistent as possible."

There is currently an "orange" zone on Staten Island and "yellow" zones with less severe restrictions throughout the rest of the city.

"While schools in the city's high-impact red and orange coronavirus zones will continue to abide by the state's 3% closing rules, we are supportive of a phased reopening of schools in other neighborhoods as long as stringent testing is in place," Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, said in a Sunday statement.

"This strategy — properly implemented — will allow us to offer safe in-person instruction to the maximum number of students until we beat the pandemic."

De Blasio said his reopening plan covers about 190,000 students for now. The window for students to opt for in-person learning ended earlier this month, with the rest of the student population limited to virtual learning.

"When the health situation clearly improves, that is obviously the right time to do another opt-in, because then we're going to be having a whole different set of circumstances," de Blasio said Sunday.

Councilman Mark Treyger, a Democrat who chairs the City Council's Education Committee, voiced a number of concerns about the school reopening.

He called on the city to provide a new opportunity for students to opt for in-person learning, among other steps.

"Families were never ... given enough information to make a decision before," Treyger said. "If the mayor is phasing out hybrid learning, he needs to phase out arbitrary old rules, as well."

Cuomo voiced rare praise for a move by the de Blasio administration.

"I think that's the right direction," the governor said of the school reopening plan during a conference call with reporters. "We do have new facts and new information on schools and just about every professional says the schools, especially (grades) K thru eight, should be kept open whenever it's possible to keep them open."

