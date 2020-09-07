Update: Oak fire in Mendocino County near Willits explodes to 1,000 acres

A fast-moving fire broke out in Mendocino County on Monday afternoon, shutting down Highway 101 in both directions, destroying at least one structure and prompting evacuations of portions of Willits and surrounding areas.

The blaze, named the Oak fire, broke out at 12:16 p.m. near the Brooktrails township north of Willits and had spread to 1,000 acres by 4:40 p.m., Cal Fire said.

Multiple buildings were threatened by the blaze, which had measured just 200 acres at about 3:40 p.m., Cal Fire’s Mendocino unit said.

Highway 101 was blocked in both directions from the north end of the Willits Bypass down to the turnoff for Covelo at Route 162, state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg said.

Residents on Big John Road, Sky View Road, First Gate Road and Schow Road to Ryan Creek Road were ordered to evacuate because of the fire, which was moving north, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. Click here to view a live map of the evacuation zones.

In Willits, a mandatory evacuation was issued for the area within the intersection of Main Street and Sherwood Road, northwest to 3rd Gate Road, east to Highway 101 and Shimmins Ridge Road and 1 mile east of Highway 101; south to Reynolds Highway; and South Sherwood Road to Main Street, the Sheriff’s Office announced at 4:16 p.m.

At 5:08 p.m., residents were ordered to leave the western portion of Brooktrails. The mandatory evacuation zone included the area west of Sherwood Road, north of Willits, east of Ridge Road, and south of Timber Road.

Additional evacuations were ordered for the Covelo area south of Boardman Ridge and Anthony Peak, east of Nebo Rock north of McCoy Ridge and west of the Glenn-Tehama county line.

More than 80 firefighters were battling the flames from the ground and the air as the fire burned through a mix of grass, brush, oak and pine trees. “Firefighters are working in extreme conditions: high heat, low humidity, with the potential for erratic winds,” Cal Fire said.

Crews were preparing Willits High School to serve as an emergency shelter, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

