Oak fire near Willits grows to 1,100 acres

The Oak fire near Willits in Mendocino County has grown to 1,100 acres, Cal Fire said, and crews have increased containment to 40% as of Friday morning.

Crews were planning Friday to continue constructing direct fire lines, mop up and improve the existing fire line. They will also build and complete more contingency lines, the agency said.

Flames have blackened areas along both sides of Highway 101 between Willits and Laytonville. Highway 101 was closed earlier this week, but has reopened.

Evaluating and removing hazardous trees along Highway 101 and along fire's edge remains a priority, Cal Fire said.

Dry conditions with moderate daytime temperatures are expected through the end of the week and winds are expected to remain fairly light. Overnight humidity is expected to rise as the very dry air mass over the region slowly dissipates with onshore winds.

Only one area remains under evacuation orders, zone 1 in the Mendocino County emergency map: https://tinyurl.com/MendoEvac.

Other areas are under warnings.

Both access roads to Ryan Creek Road from Highway 101 and Third Gate road near the Metzler Ridge Road intersection remain closed.

Animals in need of evacuation are being accepted at Willits High School, 299 N. Main Street.

