Oak Fire updates: Yosemite-area wildfire slows as residents begin returning to homes

Thousands of residents will begin to repopulate areas in and around the Oak Fire, even as it continues to burn in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park.

It is the largest fire in the state this year.

But the growth of the fire has slowed significantly since it began last Friday. It balloon to more than 15,000 acres in its first three days, but had an increase of less than 20 acres in the last 24 hours, according to a Friday morning update from Cal Fire.

It has burned 19,208 acres.

Meanwhile, containment has grown to 45%. Full containment was expected by Aug. 6.

The cause remains under investigation. The estimated cost was up to $28.2 million Friday according to the National Interagency Fire Center as total personnel assigned to the firefight approached 4,000.

The fire map as of Friday morning showed containment lines to the south and west of the fire at Highway 140. The fire is still uncontained to the northeast near Jerseydale, where firefighters are building and improving direct fire line in extremely steep, rugged and difficult to access terrain.

“Persistent drought, critically dry fuels, and tree mortality remain contributing factors to the fires spread,” Cal Fire said.

Fire crews continue to patrol communities looking for hot spots and providing structure defense when needed. Damage inspection continues. More than 160 buildings — including 106 homes — have been destroyed. More than 600 remain threatened.

Residents returning home

As of Thursday night, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s office reported that 2,783 residents were able to return to their homes.

However, 938 remained evacuated.

“We’ve made some huge gains and wins the last few days in getting people back in their homes and getting PG&E and everything turned back on,” Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said. “As we move forward we need to come to together as one community because what many are going to walk into, unfortunately, is what I call total devastation in some areas.”

PG&E representative Brandon Sanders said 3,193 people lost power during the fire.

But that number was now less than 750 customers.

Residents who have been affected by the Oak Fire can find support services at the Mariposa County High School gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 1-3. The school is at 5074 Old Highway.