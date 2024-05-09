Protests at Sonoma County school district meeting aren’t enough to save job of Spanish translator

After the layoff of the translator was announced in March, parents have been protesting every Friday. On Wednesday they stepped up their efforts at the district’s regular board meeting.|
ADRIANA GUTIERREZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Spanish-speaking parents in the small Oak Grove Union District have protested every Friday since the district announced it would be firing its only bilingual liaison.

The kept up the pressure Wednesday night at the school board’s regular meeting, where a decision on the cuts was the main item on the agenda.

“Hace! Escucha! Estamos en la lucha!” they chanted, meaning “Stop! Listen! We’re in the fight!” as district leaders sat inside the Willowside Middle School gymnasium, where the meeting was being held.

The interpreter, Ana Castro-Williams, has long supported the Hispanic families in the district — estimated at 28% of the district’s population — by facilitating conversations between parents and their student’s teachers, helping to fill out complicated forms, and alerting families of upcoming important events.

The district cited state budget cuts in their March decision to fire Castro-Williams, who works part-time for the district and makes $24,000 annually. Her position is one of seven staff cuts, alongside programmatic cuts to enrichment courses.

Castro-Williams is like a lifeline to access their student’s education, said some of the parents protesting outside of the district meeting Wednesday night, where the district was scheduled to officially sign off on a slew of staff layoffs announced in March.

In the hour before the board meeting began, Oak Grove teachers, parents and North Bay Organizing Project members gathered around a set of tables with food and materials to make protest signs.

Willowside Middle School sixth grade teacher and Oak Grove Union Co-President Cari Cardle greeted protesters as they arrived.

Until this week, teachers had not been at the weekly protests. They were waiting to vote on it as a collective, Cardle said. That happened earlier in the week.

“The teachers voted to support the parents in their efforts,” Cardle said, standing outside of the Willowside Middle School front office. “Because that matters to us too — how do I connect with families without someone? Unfortunately, I’m not bilingual.”

The North Bay Organizing Project’s Immigrant Defense Task Force, which began in response to the historic 2017 wildfires to ensure language access in the light of disasters, has extended its mission into ensuring language access into Sonoma County schools over the past year.

Oak Grove marks the third district they’ve worked with since the initiative began.

The group got involved in April, shortly after the decision to fire Castro-Williams was announced.

“We reached out to the moms and began to get to know their stories, to listen to them and help them to be able to speak their truth to power,” said Gina Garibo in Spanish. Garibo led many of the chants and helped organize Wednesday’s protest.

The task force helped the group of parents, mostly mothers, put together a list of demands. They include asking the board to reinstate the bilingual liaison and calling for district leaders to make a commitment that language justice is a practice and policy in the district.

She noted district documents written entirely in English, the lack of bilingual front desk associates at both schools and the need for trust between Spanish-speaking families and the district.

“There is no way they can make themselves feel welcome when they arrive at an office where there is no one to speak to them in Spanish,” Garibo said.

And while the group of almost 50 attendees marched with signs that read “Respect Immigrant Families,” “Language Justice for All” and “Money for our students, not administration!” board members walked past the protesters and back into the district main office to conduct closed session. “Language justice is in your hands!” Garibo shouted.

“Really we don’t have anything that’s changed,” Superintendent Amber Stringfellow said on her way into closed session.

She noted that while Gov. Gavin Newsom has not released his updated final budget, set to come on May 12 — the district has deadlines to send out notices for the staff that will be let go at the end of the year.

Stringfellow said those who were laid off would be rehired if money became available.

“That’s been established. Whether that happens tonight or in June, those in place have rights to their jobs.”

Stringfellow said the district has a list of priority positions to bring back if budgeting improves with the next state funding report, but she did not say which programs or staff would be reinstated first.

Shortly before the doors to the gymnasium opened, parents read individual speeches in support of reinstating the translator.

“It’s really important for me to have a bilingual liaison at the school, because I don’t speak English very well,” said Oak Grove parent Sandra Sanchez, with Karym Sanchez, a North Bay Organizing Project member, translating.

“(Stringfellow) and the school board think that by giving us translation, that’s not enough. We need somebody who creates unity in our community, who understands our community,” Sanchez continued.

District officials called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m.

The small gymnasium bleachers were filled with nearly 70 attendees. Many of them requested translation devices.

Public comment on the action item to sign off on layoffs was limited to 40 minutes.

Some staff asked for clarification on whose responsibility it is now to translate for families; if the burden is shifted to bilingual staff, teachers and/or instructional aides; if confidentiality is at-risk for families who want to discuss their child’s private matters.

Spanish-speaking parents — aided by a district interpreter — not Castro-Williams — talked about the trust they feel with Castro-Williams and the barriers and fears they’re anticipating next school year.

“It is an injustice, there is no other way to explain this … having no liaison for non-English speaking families makes information and culture inaccessible,” said Erandi Hernandez Aguilar, a student and member of Santa Rosa Junior College’s MEChA Club.

Hernandez Aguilar spoke of her experience having to translate in spaces where an interpreter was not available, even at a young age.

“Lack of proper translation and interpretation leads to confusion,” she added. “Due to the lack of a bilingual liaison, the school wants to use Google Translate which many of us know doesn’t translate things accurately.”

Another speaker, a former student of Oak Grove and current teacher at SRJC spoke of a time when Oak Grove teachers called on a janitor to help translate for his parents, time and time again.

A parent who spoke later was choked up as she addressed board members about missing her child’s field trips, unable to serve as a chaperone because of the language barrier.

“As you know, this community is an immigrant community. For most of us, it’s difficult to learn the language fast enough,” said Miguel López, a parent in the district. “A lot of the reason why the community is afraid to talk, communicate or access the language is because they don’t feel the confidence … we need someone to help us.”

Ultimately, the board decided to move forward with the layoffs.

“It’s very crystal clear to me how important this is,” said Trustee Erin Lagourgue. “I absolutely hear that and I wish we were not in the position where we had to make cuts and cut people.”

“I am definitely going to prioritize bringing back this position,” said President Lesley Jones. “Let’s keep our fingers crossed it’s looking good with enrollment.”

The vote was 4-1; all but Jones voted to pass the resolution confirming layoffs.

“I am going to vote no, more symbolically than anything, to let people here know that they are heard,” Jones said.

Report For America corps member Adriana Gutierrez covers education and child welfare issues for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at Adriana.Gutierrez@pressdemocrat.com.

