Spanish-speaking parents in the small Oak Grove Union District have protested every Friday since the district announced it would be firing its only bilingual liaison.

The kept up the pressure Wednesday night at the school board’s regular meeting, where a decision on the cuts was the main item on the agenda.

“Hace! Escucha! Estamos en la lucha!” they chanted, meaning “Stop! Listen! We’re in the fight!” as district leaders sat inside the Willowside Middle School gymnasium, where the meeting was being held.

The interpreter, Ana Castro-Williams, has long supported the Hispanic families in the district — estimated at 28% of the district’s population — by facilitating conversations between parents and their student’s teachers, helping to fill out complicated forms, and alerting families of upcoming important events.

The district cited state budget cuts in their March decision to fire Castro-Williams, who works part-time for the district and makes $24,000 annually. Her position is one of seven staff cuts, alongside programmatic cuts to enrichment courses.

Castro-Williams is like a lifeline to access their student’s education, said some of the parents protesting outside of the district meeting Wednesday night, where the district was scheduled to officially sign off on a slew of staff layoffs announced in March.

In the hour before the board meeting began, Oak Grove teachers, parents and North Bay Organizing Project members gathered around a set of tables with food and materials to make protest signs.

Willowside Middle School sixth grade teacher and Oak Grove Union Co-President Cari Cardle greeted protesters as they arrived.

Until this week, teachers had not been at the weekly protests. They were waiting to vote on it as a collective, Cardle said. That happened earlier in the week.

“The teachers voted to support the parents in their efforts,” Cardle said, standing outside of the Willowside Middle School front office. “Because that matters to us too — how do I connect with families without someone? Unfortunately, I’m not bilingual.”

The North Bay Organizing Project’s Immigrant Defense Task Force, which began in response to the historic 2017 wildfires to ensure language access in the light of disasters, has extended its mission into ensuring language access into Sonoma County schools over the past year.

Oak Grove marks the third district they’ve worked with since the initiative began.

The group got involved in April, shortly after the decision to fire Castro-Williams was announced.

“We reached out to the moms and began to get to know their stories, to listen to them and help them to be able to speak their truth to power,” said Gina Garibo in Spanish. Garibo led many of the chants and helped organize Wednesday’s protest.

The task force helped the group of parents, mostly mothers, put together a list of demands. They include asking the board to reinstate the bilingual liaison and calling for district leaders to make a commitment that language justice is a practice and policy in the district.

She noted district documents written entirely in English, the lack of bilingual front desk associates at both schools and the need for trust between Spanish-speaking families and the district.

“There is no way they can make themselves feel welcome when they arrive at an office where there is no one to speak to them in Spanish,” Garibo said.

And while the group of almost 50 attendees marched with signs that read “Respect Immigrant Families,” “Language Justice for All” and “Money for our students, not administration!” board members walked past the protesters and back into the district main office to conduct closed session. “Language justice is in your hands!” Garibo shouted.

“Really we don’t have anything that’s changed,” Superintendent Amber Stringfellow said on her way into closed session.

She noted that while Gov. Gavin Newsom has not released his updated final budget, set to come on May 12 — the district has deadlines to send out notices for the staff that will be let go at the end of the year.

Stringfellow said those who were laid off would be rehired if money became available.

“That’s been established. Whether that happens tonight or in June, those in place have rights to their jobs.”

Stringfellow said the district has a list of priority positions to bring back if budgeting improves with the next state funding report, but she did not say which programs or staff would be reinstated first.

Shortly before the doors to the gymnasium opened, parents read individual speeches in support of reinstating the translator.