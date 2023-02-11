The owner of an Oakland bakery died Thursday from injuries that she suffered during a robbery earlier in the week, according to multiple reports.

Jen Angel of Angel Cakes was in her car Monday afternoon when an individual broke into her vehicle and took her belongings, the Oakland Police Department had said. Angel attempted to take back her items, and during the struggle, she was thrown onto the pavement, police said.

In a statement, Angel's family and friends said:

"Friends and family of Jen hope that the story of this last chapter of her brilliant, full, dynamic life is one focused on her commitment to community, on the care bestowed upon her and her family by the people who loved her, and on the generous and courageous role of countless health care workers and public servants who fought to preserve her life. We know Jen would not want to continue the cycle of harm by bringing state-sanctioned violence to those involved in her death or to other members of Oakland's community.

"As a long-time social movement activist and anarchist, Jen did not believe in state violence, carceral punishment, or incarceration as an effective or just solution to social violence and inequity. The outpouring of support and care for Jen, her family and friends, and the values she held dear is a resounding demonstration of the response to harm that Jen believed in: community members relying on one another, leading with love, centering the needs of the most vulnerable, and not resorting to vengeance and inflicting more harm."

The statement added that Angel's organs would be donated.

"Unfortunately she hasn't regained consciousness and it seems pretty unlikely that she will," Moira Birss, a close friend who started a GoFundMe for Angel, told KTVU.

Angel started Angel Cakes in 2008, and in 2016, she opened the shop in the once-pink building on Fifth Street, which had housed T.J.s Gingerbread House, a Cajun restaurant. Prior to that, Angel was a book publicist and the founder and publisher of Clamor magazine, which covered radical culture and politics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3326.