Oakland man arrested after high-speed chase from Sonoma County to Contra Costa County

An Oakland man led officers on a lengthy high-speed chase through Sonoma County on Wednesday before being arrested in Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol said.

At around 11 a.m., CHP officers stopped Juan Flores-Sandoval, 32, for registration and mechanical violations on the Rohnert Park Expressway near Labath Avenue.

Flores-Sandoval then fled in his Toyota Corolla, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph. Officers followed him southbound on Highway 101 to Petaluma and then north to Santa Rosa.

Once he reached Santa Rosa he turned back south, fleeing across four counties. Patrol cars backed off the pursuit, but a CHP airplane continued following him to San Pablo.

The man, believing he had gotten away, pulled into a shopping center and ordered a sandwich at a deli, according to authorities.

Officers arrested him at the shopping center and booked him into Sonoma County Jail on charges of evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, possessing drugs and for multiple outstanding warrants.

