Oakland police release video showing suspects in school shooting

The Oakland Police Department released a video on Tuesday of suspects associated with the Sept. 28 school shooting on the King Estate campus that left six people injured, including two students.

In the video, at least two individuals run back and forth across a school courtyard with objects in their hands while several other people seem to flee the scene.

No arrests have been made and police issued the video "in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting," the department said. Anyone with information about the incident can call the department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

More than 30 rounds were fired by at least two shooters on the school campus in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 28, LeRonne Armstrong, chief of the Oakland Police Department, said.

"We know that at least 30 rounds were fired on this campus," Armstrong said at a press conference that SFGATE previously reported on. "That is wholly unacceptable. We thank God many more students were not injured as a result of this action."

The preliminary investigation indicates this was a targeted shooting linked to ongoing gang-related conflicts in the city, Armstrong said.

No arrests have been made and police are looking for at least three suspects, two shooters at a minimum and one driver, who Armstrong said was identified through surveillance video. The department received calls that there could have been up to four people involved, he said.

The King Estate campus houses the Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer high schools, Bay Area Technology School and headquarters for the Sojourner Truth Independent Study, which doesn't have students on site.