Oakland settles Ghost Ship warehouse lawsuits for $32.7 million

OAKLAND - Oakland announced a $32.7 million settlement with some of the families of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims Thursday.

Of that total, $23.5 million will go to the 32 families who filed suit after their loved ones died in the fire, and $9.2 million to Sam Maxwell, who survived but had permanent lifelong injuries and major medical bills.

The Dec. 2, 2016, fire at the warehouse in East Oakland killed 36 people, most of whom were there for a dance party. One of the victims was a resident of the warehouse.

The city announced the settlement Thursday afternoon and maintains that it is not liable for the losses of those who died. Instead, the city said it settled the case because of a "cost-benefit analysis" -- or analyzing likely would it would cost them in putting the lawsuit through a full blown civil trial. The city's insurance cover is $22 million.

The settlement does not include about a dozen people who lived at the 31st Avenue warehouse and were a part of the lawsuit, according to attorney Mary Alexander.

"These people are like wildfire victims, they had to run for their lives through smoke and flames and lost their homes, many of them displaced for a long time," Alexander said.

With a total of 32 families who sued the city, that is about $734,000 per family.

Paul Matiasic, an attorney for five of those families, said the amount insignificant.

"The amount doesn't come close to approximating the loss of loved ones for my clients; the money is insignificant. There's no amount of money in the world that can bring their loved ones back," he said in an interview.

The lawsuit was more to shine a light on Oakland and its lack of action, when city officials should have been sounding the alarm to the warehouse use and red-tagging it, he said.

From an analysis by this newspaper, police, fire, public works and building department employees had visited the Ghost Ship and other nearby properties at least 245 times since 1988, most of them after 2007.

Matiasic said it's "unfortunate" the city did not admit liability, and not taking accountability for their actions.

The amount is one of the largest settlements in city history. In 2003, 119 plaintiffs who sued the city over the Riders police scandal received a $10.9 million settlement.

Besides the city of Oakland, PG&E and the owners of the warehouse, the Ng family, are also named in the suit. There have not been any announcements related to those defendants.

Master tenant Derick Almena is accused of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the lives of the three dozen who perished. A jury could not reach a verdict in September 2019, although 10-2 voted in favor of his guilt. He faces a retrial of the criminal case, which is expected to begin in October.

Former co-defendant, Max Harris was acquitted of all charges and no longer lives in the state.

In the lease with the warehouse owners, the Ng family, Almena agreed the warehouse would be used as an art collective. Instead, prosecutors allege he allowed people to live and work there, filling the space from floor to ceiling with materials such as pianos, tapestries, wooden furniture and other objects.

All 36 victims died of smoke inhalation.