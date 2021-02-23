Oakland teacher points finger at 'rich white parents' in reopening debate

An Oakland special education teacher who also serves as the secretary of the Oakland Education Association added fire to the growing school reopening debate with a pointed tweet criticizing parent concern that distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their children's mental health.

Bethany Meyer tweeted on Feb. 17, "All the rich white parents suddenly concerned about mental health can take a seat. Most of them are causing their kids' anxiety by pressuring them to complete asynchronous work and feeding into their sense of entitlement. Sorry/not sorry."

Meyer later deleted her tweet and her Twitter account is now only accessible upon request.

Meyer didn't respond to a request for comment for this story, but the Oakland teachers union released a response when asked by SFGATE to comment specifically on Meyer's tweet.

"After a harrowing winter surge, it is encouraging that Alameda County is on the cusp of entering the red tier," Keith Brown, the president of the Oakland Education Association, wrote in an email Monday. "I'm deeply appreciative of our healthcare workers and to everyone who followed shelter in place guidance. I also want to acknowledge the very real stresses felt by students, parents and teachers during this time. OEA has consistently fought to increase mental health support for our students, and will continue to do so. As we move forward, I am feeling hopeful that lower community spread, multi-tiered safety measures and vaccinations will continue to bring us closer to a safe return to in-person instruction. In order to get there together, everyone in our OUSD community will need to treat each other with respect and empathy as we move forward."

Oakland Unified School District also released a statement regarding the email Monday night stating it was among several social media posts from staff and families that have "raised the temperature" on the discussion surrounding the opening of schools.

"In particular, we saw one Tweet from a staff member that left many families feeling disrespected and insulted," a statement from the district read. "It has been shared numerous times by upset families. The staff member has since apologized for the Tweet, but we felt it necessary to make a few things clear."

The statement went on to say that the district is unified, "particularly by our desire to provide the best possible education for all of our students." It also asked everyone to refrain from "personal insults or attacks, as they do not help in this situation or any other, and only serve to inflame tensions."

This statement came after many Oakland parents expressed frustration over Meyer's comment. Parents also told SFGATE they have been discouraged by a lack of productive and supportive responses from the union regarding their children's education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I saw her tweet I felt like I was punched in the gut," said Eileen Carney, who has a kindergartner and fourth grader in the Oakland Unified School District. "This has been such a difficult time for my family. This hurts me on a deep and personal level frankly. We're all at a breaking point right now and I think we need to be unified. These strange bullying tactics seem misplaced and frankly offensive."

"I'm sad it has come to this from the angle of race and social class," said Nikki Cowger, who has a third grader in special education and a fourth grader in the district. "What we should be focusing on is getting our kids back in school."

Cowger said that in her efforts to get more traction around opening schools in Oakland for those families who want to return, she and her husband have been called a racist and rich white supremacists by union leaders and their allies.

In a Twitter post, she asked for Brown's email address so she could send the union president a letter calling on schools to reopen. Shortly after, Cowger received an email from Meyer, who expressed her concern for her "friend" Brown following Cowger's public call-out.

Cowger said in an email to SFGATE that several union allies simultaneously "proceeded with name-calling and negative comments" on Twitter and said she was being racist and not considering "the needs of brown/black families who 'predominantly want to stay home' as evidenced by the several months old OUSD survey that was sent out to all district parents."

Autumn McDonald felt Meyer's tweet implies only white parents want their children back in school. More so, as a Black mom, she's upset to hear Meyer—who is not Black—purporting to know what Black people are thinking.

"I think there are a lot Black people who will not know this has even happened," said McDonald, who has a kindergartner and third grader in the district. "They won't even know this voice is out there speaking for them. I, as a Black women, can't say where Black people do or don't want schools to reopen. But I do personally want my kids back in school. I need my kids to be back in school. My husband and I are working parents. The level to which our kids not being in school has caused stress for us and stress for them is beyond the pale. The other thing is that I believe in the science. I know a lot of parents of color who believe in the science. I wonder why there's an assumption, 'Oh gosh, all the Black people don't want to do it.' Black people have a lot of reason to be concerned with anything related to our trust in the health care system ... that all said it doesn't change the fact I still believe in the science."