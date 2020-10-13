Oakland Zoo takes in two more mountain lion cubs rescued from Zogg fire

The Oakland Zoo has taken in two more mountain lion cubs rescued from the deadly Zogg fire in Shasta County. The zoo introduced the pair in a video post to social media over the weekend.

The video shows the pair receiving medical treatment as they get examined for any burns or possible health concerns.

According to a Facebook post, the two are in good health and will be given a temporary home at the zoo’s hospital until a more permanent home is found.

The cubs will be joining Captain Cal, another orphaned mountain lion that was rescued from the fire earlier this month.

The Zogg fire, which began on Sept. 27, has burned 56,338 acres and destroyed 204 structures as of Tuesday. Four people have died in the blaze which is now 99% contained.