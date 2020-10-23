Oakmont residents endured another slow fire evacuation with traffic jam on Highway 12 as Glass fire threatened

Ron Bickert walked a charred path on the northern edge of Oakmont Village, pointing to places where firefighters had taken a stand against the Glass fire, and beaten it back.

Bickert lives in the Fairfield section, where that inferno consumed a triplex that backs up to Highway 12. The damage could have been far worse, he said this week.

To his left was a 10-foot fence, damaged in some places, completely incinerated in others. To his right, the back porch of 147 White Oak Drive. The firefighters who’d saved the house left behind a length of ruined hose.

“I’d buy ’em a steak dinner in a heartbeat,” said Bickert, of those first responders.

Three and a half weeks after the Glass fire threatened to engulf it, life was returning to normal in this community of 3,200 homes east of Santa Rosa. Signs for smoke remediation were posted along Oakmont Drive. Crews sawed and cleared burned trees along Highway 12. The focus had shifted to what went right on the night of the fire, what went wrong and what the community might learn from it.

“As Winston Churchill said, ’Never let a good crisis go to waste,’ ” said Steve Spanier, president of the Oakmont Village Association.

One much-discussed issue that’s again a hot topic: traffic jams in Oakmont as residents attempted to get out last month. In a replay of the 2017 Tubbs fire evacuation, when it took some Oakmonters nearly two hours just to reach Highway 12, traffic was once again bumper to bumper as the Glass fire approached.

It took Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin — who lost her Oakmont home in the 2017 Nuns fire and now rents there while her house is being rebuilt — 90 minutes to drive to nearby Highway 12.

While many Oakmonters had similar experiences, inching along as flames appeared on nearby ridges, they were never in danger, said Paul Lowenthal, assistant fire marshal of the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Had they needed to, authorities could’ve sped up the evacuation, using both lanes of Highway 12.

Thanks to improvements made since the Tubbs fire, including fire detection cameras and vastly upgraded alert systems and communications, fire officials knew they had a certain number of hours to get people out of Oakmont as the Glass fire threatened. The pace of the evacuation was “intentional,” said Lowenthal, with police directing traffic at key intersections.

“By the time the fire moved in, our firefighters were able to strategically take action, without people in harm’s way,” he said, a marked contrast to the Tubbs fire, which essentially ambushed the city, forcing firefighters to prioritize saving lives over saving buildings.

That evacuation, while successful to fire officials, left considerable room for improvement. The Santa Rosa Fire Department has worked with Oakmont “for several years now,” said Lowenthal, on matters of preparedness and evacuation. It became apparent the night of the Glass fire that “there were a lot of people who did not have a plan in place,” he said.

The department received a significant volume of 911 calls from Oakmont residents unable to get out on their own.

“So a decision was made to group those individuals safely at the Berger Center” — Oakmont’s auditorium — “and the city was able to bring in buses to transport them out,” Lowenthal said.

In the Santa Rosa Fire Department’s current community wildfire protection plan, Oakmont drew praise for being “a recognized FireWise USA community” with an existing program for vegetation management. As Lowenthal said, some homeowners are further along than others.

He gave high marks to residents of the Stonebridge area, in the northwest section of Oakmont, where it was clear much weed abatement and vegetation management had taken place. That preparation, he said, “laid the foundation for success in controlling a lot of the spot fires and fire fronts that moved into the area.”

In some cases, Lowenthal said, the fire burned “up to and around homes, then almost died out because a lot of residents had done such a good job maintaining defensible space.”

The western side of Oakmont is the site of a controversial safety valve, a third way out of the community and the only one which, unlike Oakmont and Pythian Road, doesn’t empty onto Highway 12.

Oakmont residents have long sought permission, in case of a fire emergency, to use Channel Drive, which wends along the northern edge of Trione-Annadel State Park before T-boning Montgomery Drive, west of Oakmont.

Channel Drive would make “a wonderful backdoor for all of us,” Spanier wrote last spring in requests for comment to the city Fire Department’s community wildfire protection plan. A fast-moving fire, he feared, might result in “a mass casualty event as hundreds or thousands of Oakmont residents, business workers and others perish in their cars while waiting to exit the community.”