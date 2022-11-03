Obama in demand as Biden struggles to energize crowds

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - President Biden took the stage here the other night and for more than 30 minutes tried to rally a college campus around his policies, from student loan debt to prescription drug costs to hearing aid prices.

"Saving $3,000 per year" on hearing aids, he shouted at the significant volume he kept throughout. "You hear me?! If I don't stop talking so loud, you're all going to have hearing loss!"

His delivery was often halting and at times confusing - at one point he referred to this era as "the 20th century going into the second quarter of the 21st century" - and at the end he thanked the crowd, some of whom had left during his remarks, for being "a very patient audience, especially standing there all this time."

Just over two hours later and 2,500 miles away, Biden's predecessor and onetime boss Barack Obama was rallying a different crowd in a different state. Musician John Legend was the opening act at a high school in North Las Vegas, and for 45 minutes Obama swung between sharp, can-you-believe-this barbs at the modern Republican Party and call-and-response with the crowd.

"I love you back," he said at one point, one of several times he stopped mid-thought to acknowledge the adulation from his audience. "But we've got to focus right now! We've got to focus."

While Biden was in a state that is largely off the map of Democratic competitiveness - recent polls give Republicans a comfortable lead in the top races in Florida - Obama was in perhaps the most vigorously fought battleground, with a range of must-win races in toss-up territory.

It was a vivid illustration of the two men in two different circumstances during a crucial final stretch before the midterm elections, and it showcased the yawning gap in star power and charisma between the two partners. It put the sitting president at arm's length from the most important places while the former president, even though he himself hasn't been on a ballot in a decade, was dispatched to play a familiar role as the Democratic Party's rallier-in-chief.

Even some of those who attend Biden's rallies say he is not an energizing force for the party. "To be honest, not really," said Marvin Wilson, a 51-year-old field organizer for the Florida Democrats who attended Biden's rally.

Asked about Obama, Wilson added, "He's more energetic. He's a better communicator. He's more energizing, and he draws your attention. The president doesn't do that."

In some ways, Biden and Obama are experiencing a bit of a role reversal from the days when Obama was a first-term president whose low approval ratings made him less desirable and Biden was a sought-after campaign commodity. On Saturday they will appear together in Philadelphia, the kind of joint appearance that some White House aides had been uneasy about for fear that Obama would overshadow Biden and invite unfavorable comparisons.

But the stakes are high for Democrats with the midterms days away, and the Philadelphia event came together as a result of Biden advisers requesting that Obama come for a joint appearance, according to those familiar with the planning, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal dynamics.

Aides and advisers to both men insist there is no resentment, even as Biden has had to take a back seat to the party's former leader in some ways. The advisers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private discussions, said they were in frequent touch and that the Obama staff clears its events with Biden's so that they are in close coordination.

Biden advisers also insist that he is comfortable with Obama in the spotlight - "We want people on the field, and we would be foolish if we didn't want assets in play," one said - and point to one of his frequent public jokes to candidates emphasizing that he has no ego when it comes to helping Democrats.

"I'll come campaign for you or against you - whichever will help the most," Biden often says.

Still, Obama, 61, remains a rock star as the country's first Black president and a charismatic, eloquent figure. In contrast, Biden, who turns 80 this month, retains affection in the party, but his sometimes stumbling style clearly inspires less adulation and excitement.

Obama has been flooded with requests from various campaigns, and over the past few months his aides have tried to cull them to hit some of the most important stops where they feel he can have the biggest impact. Many of the same candidates who kept their distance from Biden were eager to have Obama.

"President Obama was always most effective in a large crowd, a rally where he could deliver a call to action and talk about 'fired up, ready to go,'" said Ben LaBolt, a strategist who worked for Obama's reelection campaign and has worked closely with the Biden White House. "Biden has been a brilliant retail politician when he can sit down with a family at a diner or at a town hall meeting where he can hear personal stories."