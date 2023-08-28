Occidental is one of the most delightful small towns in Northern California, according to a travel website

The Sonoma County town was listed on Only In Your State’s list titled “7 Small Towns In Rural Northern California That Are Downright Delightful.“

The July 25 feature highlighted seven Northern California towns, and a short description explaining why each made the list.

Occidental ranked for its “beautiful countryside” and proximity to Wine Country and the Russian River. The weekly summertime farmers market, restaurants and local boutiques were also mentioned.

“This relaxed, artsy town has many boutiques and eateries to explore,” author Kate Freeman wrote.

Features that stood out about other towns included famous landmarks, restaurants and recreational attractions.

Other towns featured include Alturas in Modoc County, Chester in Plumas County, Jackson in Amador County, Orland in Glenn County and Colusa in Colusa County.

Only in Your State is a travel website that highlights lesser known attractions and landmarks across the U.S.

For the full list, go to pdne.ws/47IfEr2.

Only in Your State