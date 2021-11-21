Occidental Center for the Arts hosts annual talent show fundraiser

The Occidental Center for the Arts hosted its annual “Sonoma County’s Got Talent” fundraising event on Saturday night.

The west county center’s fundraising goal was around $2,000. Money raised will go toward paying the center’s property tax and part of its fire insurance bill since both costs have recently increased, said Patrick Fanning, the talent show organizer and president of the board of directors.

The event, hosted by musician and songwriter David Rosen, showcased 11 acts, ranging from folk and rock musical acts to comedy skits. Fanning himself performed songs on the guitar and ukulele with friend Sue Nosker.

Most of the performers were members of the arts center, although membership was not required to participate. “Everybody’s welcome, you don’t have to be a member but it usually fills up pretty quick,” said Fanning.

“It’s not exactly like going to a concert, it’s like going to an open mic party or a jam session,” he continued.

During intermission, attendees viewed pieces in the the center’s art gallery. The current show’s theme is “Spirit” and features art in all different mediums created by local artists.

The talent show upheld the center’s goal — to promote artistry.

“We want to be a home for all the arts,” Fanning said. “It’s to inspire, educate and entertain people.”

The center regularly provides drawing and writing classes, drama workshops and performances from local and traveling bands. It is also home to the Occidental Community Choir and Redwood Arts Council.

“For me it’s a big party, and it’s about people’s creativity and their kind of expression that they don’t get to do all the time,” Fanning said of the talent show.

For more information on the Occidental Center of the Arts, visit its website occidentalcenterforthearts.org.