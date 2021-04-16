Occidental man arrested in child sex assault case

An Occidental man turned himself over to police and was arrested Thursday after detectives identified him as a suspect in a sexual assault case involving a 14- or 15-year-old.

Peter Duranceau, 25, was also suspected of having sexually explicit conversations with a second minor, who he tried to convince to meet with him, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The investigation began in mid-January, when a minor told police that she had been sexually assaulted. The victim reported meeting Duranceau through the social media app Snapchat, in which he began sending the minor sexually explicit messages.

He later convinced the victim to meet with him in Santa Rosa, where he sexually assaulted her on two occasions sometime between November and December, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Detectives with the department’s domestic violence and sexual assault team took over the investigation, eventually identifying Duranceau as the suspect.

Police said they then discovered a second victim, who Duranceau also sent sexually explicit messages to. He tried to persuade the second victim to meet up with him, though he was unsuccessful.

Detectives tried to contact Duranceau after identifying him as the suspect. On Thursday, after hearing police were searching for him, he contacted detectives and turned himself in, Mahurin said.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail Thursday morning on five counts of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, three counts of arranging a meeting with a minor to engage in sexual conduct and a count of committing a lewd act on a child between the ages of 14 and 15 years old, all felonies.

He was additionally held on suspicion of possessing child pornography and sending harmful or obscene material to a minor, which were also felonies. Duranceau’s bail was set at $900,000 and he’s scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Police suspect there may be additional victims in the case and encourage them to contact detectives. They can reach Santa Rosa Police Detective Boehm at 707-543-4048 or through the department’s tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.