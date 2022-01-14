Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in Occidental

Law enforcement officials arrested someone Thursday night near Occidental following a search that lasted several hours.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Valencia confirmed an arrest took place but he would not provide specifics about why authorities were looking for the person.

The search lasted at least two hours and wrapped up sometime before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Valencia’s office issued a Nixle alert that said officials were looking for someone who was armed and dangerous, and that residents should shelter in place or avoid the area.

A Lake County Sheriff’s sergeant at the scene of the arrest told a Press Democrat photographer that his agency was involved in the activity.

Authorities had blocked off access to a private driveway off Occidental Road, just west of Fascendini Lane.

Other roads appeared to be open and a law enforcement helicopter was visible above the area.

