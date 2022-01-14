Occidental search involved person of interest in Lake County homicide

A person of interest in a Lake County homicide was taken into custody following a search that lasted several hours Thursday night in Occidental.

Nova Deperno is linked to the August disappearance of Lucerne resident Ronald Meluso, 63, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

No ones heard from Meluso since Aug. 18 and he’s believed to be the victim of a homicide.

He hadn’t reached out to friends or family or returned phone calls and “this behavior is out of character for Meluso,” the Sheriff’s Office reported last year.

Deperno, 26, was publicly identified last month as a person of interest and investigators indicated he had links to Lake and Sonoma counties.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, investigators began looking for Deperno in the area of Occidental.

Authorities converged on the area and surrounded a private driveway off Occidental Road, west of Facendini Lane.

Following a search that lasted about two hours, Deperno was arrested in the 14-000 block of Occidental Road on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Specifics on the previous incident weren’t immediately available, but the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported Deperno was suspected of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and brandishing a firearm.

During the search, Sonoma County officials had issued a Nixle alert advising Occidental residents to shelter in place and that Deperno was considered “armed and dangerous”.

Authorities found him using the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Henry 1 helicopter. Lake County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the arrest on Facebook at bit.ly/3tuvZOq.

Deperno is in custody at the Sonoma County Jail. Bail is set at $635,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi