Off limits: National forest fire closures hit just as Californians need nature most

A wildfire was raging in one of the national forests last year when a helicopter pilot equipped with a huge water bucket saw a desperate civilian on the ground running, frantically trying to thread a path to safety.

Thinking fast, the pilot whisked the person out of harm’s way in the giant water scooper, a tool intended for use in battling the blaze.

Anthony Scardina, deputy regional forester with the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region, told reporters the story Friday in an effort to explain why every national forest in the northern half of California — 10 in all, including one that was already closed — will be temporarily off-limits to public. The closure affects even forests that are not burning.

The new closures begin at midnight Sunday and extending at least through the Labor Day holiday, when conditions will be re-evaluated.

Map showing nine Northern California national forests closed to the public starting on Monday, Aug. 23, under an emergency fire-related order from the U.S. Forest Service. (USFS)

The closures hit just before Labor Day weekend, a time when many Californians head out to the forests to hunt, fish, commune with nature and recharge spiritual batteries.

For someone like Charlie Schneider, a Petaluma cyclist and angler, the emergency closure is just one more of the many challenges confronting California residents in a difficult time, though not entirely surprising.

Schneider, 38, has spent lots of time fishing in national forests but knows the drought means most streams are low and, much of the time, too warm for fish to readily survive catch and release snagging.

He also knows that while some users are very conscientious about camp stoves and other potential fire starts, “not all users are as careful, and although it’s certainly disappointing to have the forests closed, we can see the need. It’s something I wouldn’t want to see every year, of course.”

“I think with the pandemic, too — especially in Sonoma County here, it seems like our parks were shut down longer than everywhere else — if you’re an outdoor lover, between the pandemic and smoke and now this, its hard to know where to go. It’s tough.”

So far, more than 1.4 million acres of California’s drought-parched landscape already have burned this year, and it’s almost certain to get worse.

About half of the area burned so far has been in the Dixie fire — a more than 700,000-acre behemoth spread across that started over a month ago in the Plumas National Forest and is now the single-largest wildfire in recorded state history.

It was just one of 14 major wildfires currently tearing through California, all but two of them in the northern realms, burning mostly in remote, mountainous, forests and wooded areas where tree canopies carry the flames extended distances.

Anyone paying attention has seen images of the alarming fire behavior being produced: shockingly high flame lengths, pyrocumulous clouds that billow and soar into the atmosphere, whipping fire whirls that strike terror in the heart.

They have also seen communities decimated — Greenville and Grizzly Flats, most especially. And they’ve tracked the fate of beloved landmarks, camp sites and trails.

That’s why the Forest Service announced the emergency closure late Thursday, saying it was prompted by “extreme fire conditions throughout northern California and strained firefighting resources throughout the country.”

It’s the second consecutive year the federal agency has taken such action after closing all 18 national forests in California in Sept. of 2020, amid explosive growth in wildfires that already were burning.

Map of U.S. National Forests in California. The Forest Service will temporarily close nine of the forests in northern California due to ongoing wildfires and fire risks beginning Aug. 22, 2021 through Labor Day weekend. The El Dorado National Forest was closed Aug. 17 due to the Caldor fire.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife followed this year’s emergency closure with one of its own, affecting seven wildlife areas and reserves that adjoin national forests. They will be closed from midnight Sunday through Labor Day.

“Fires are running very quickly due to the drought conditions, dry fuels, and winds,” Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien, newly appointed head of the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region, said in a news release. “This makes initial attack and containment very difficult and is even more challenging with strained resources who are battling more than 100 large fires across the country.

“We do not take this decision lightly and understand how this impacts people who enjoy recreating on the National Forests. These temporary closures are necessary to ensure public and firefighter safety, as well as reduce the potential for new fire starts.”