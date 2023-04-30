Officer critically injured in Louisville bank shooting is now ‘able to open his eyes’

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Louisville police officer critically injured in a mass shooting at Old National Bank earlier this month has opened his eyes and is making progress, but he is still in critical but stable condition, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said.

Nickolas Wilt’s family says he “is doing better each day and the medical team is making progress in getting him off the machines and medical equipment,” the police foundation said in an update shared on Facebook Friday evening.

Wilt remains on a ventilator, and “the next 24-36 hours are critical in determining” when he might be able to have it and other medical equipment removed, the post stated.

The 26-year-old rookie police officer is “fighting hard,” the post said.

“He’s even able to open his eyes and look at you, which is a huge step forward,” it stated. “We are proud of his progress and ask for continued prayers to keep his fire going.”

Wilt is being cared for at UofL Jewish Health Hospital, where he was moved for treatment of pneumonia, the police foundation said late last week.

Wilt, who has also worked as a firefighter and dispatcher, graduated from the police academy March 31 and was working his fourth shift as a police officer when he was shot in the head while responding to the shooting, which left seven other people injured and six people, including the shooter, dead.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is collecting donations for Wilt and his family.